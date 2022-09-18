Arkansas remains 10th in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked 10th by The Associated Press for the second consecutive week.

The Razorbacks (3-0) overcame deficits of 17 points before halftime and 10 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas will play 23rd-ranked Texas A&M next weekend in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies (2-1) defeated Miami 17-9 at home Saturday. The Hurricanes are ranked 25th this week.

It will be the second consecutive season the Razorbacks and the Aggies will meet as ranked teams. Then-No. 16 Arkansas defeated then-No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 last year in Arlington.

Eight SEC teams are ranked this week, including five teams in the top 11. Georgia is ranked No. 1 for the second week in a row, followed by No. 2 Alabama.

Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 8 following a 31-0 victory over Miami (Ohio), and Tennessee moved from No. 15 to No. 11 following a 63-6 victory over Akron.

Ole Miss moved up four spots to No. 16 following a 42-0 victory at Georgia Tech. Florida fell two spots to No. 20 this week after the Gators beat South Florida 31-28 at home.

BYU, which will host Arkansas next month, fell seven spots to No. 19. The Cougars lost 41-20 at No. 15 Oregon on Saturday.

Missouri State was ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings prior to the Arkansas game. The Bears' loss in Fayetteville is not likely to hurt them in that poll, which will be updated Monday.

AP Rankings, Sept. 18

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Michigan (3-0)

5. Clemson (3-0)

6. Oklahoma (3-0)

7. Southern Cal (3-0)

8. Kentucky (3-0)

9. Oklahoma State (3-0)

10. Arkansas (3-0)

11. Tennessee (3-0)

12. North Carolina State (3-0)

13. Utah (2-1)

14. Penn State (3-0)

15. Oregon (2-1)

16. Ole Miss (3-0)

17. Baylor (2-1)

18. Washington (3-0)

19. BYU (2-1)

20. Florida (2-1)

21. Wake Forest (3-0)

22. Texas (2-1)

23. Texas A&M (2-1)

24. Pittsburgh (2-1)

25. Miami (2-1)