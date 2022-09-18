Best-sellers

Fiction

1. CARRIE SOTO IS BACK by Taylor Jenkins. A tennis player comes out of retirement and trains with her father to defend her record.

2. THE INK BLACK HEART by Robert Galbraith. The sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series. When a cartoonist is murdered, Cormoran and Robin go after a mysterious online figure known as Anomie.

3. OTHER BIRDS by Sarah Addison Allen. When she takes over her deceased mother's apartment, Zoey has strange encounters with her new neighbors.

4. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester. A journalist who returns to her hometown vows to find a missing girl and solve a 20-year-old cold case.

5. DAISY DARKER by Alice Feeney. A family reunion on a tidal island turns deadly as the characters are isolated by a storm and killed one by one.

6. THE 6:20 MAN by David Baldacci. When his ex-girlfriend turns up dead in his office building, an entry-level investment analyst delves into the halls of economic power.

7. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET by Elin Hilderbrand. The new general manager of a hotel far from its Gilded Age heyday deals with the complicated pasts of her guests and staff.

8. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

9. BABEL by R.F. Kuang. In 1828, Robin Swift studies at Oxford University's Royal Institute of Translation and faces a choice when Britain pursues a war with China.

10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

Nonfiction

1. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

2. BREAKING HISTORY by Jared Kushner. An account of time spent in the Trump White House by the former president's son-in-law and senior adviser.

3. DIANA, WILLIAM, AND HARRY by James Patterson and Chris Mooney. A biography of the late Princess of Wales and her sons.

4. PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING by David Maraniss. The life story of Olympic athlete, All-American football player and Major League Baseball player Jim Thorpe.

5. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

6. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

7. LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI by Rinker Buck. The author of "The Oregon Trail" recounts his adventures on a wooden flatboat and challenges the myths of American expansion.

8. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

9. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

10. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer explains the sensory perceptions and ways of communication used by a variety of animals.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. NOVEMBER 9 by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

3. SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

5. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: The New York Times