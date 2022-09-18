Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 5

Carmen Rodriguez and Ruben Torres, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 7

Andrew and Maryline Jones, Floral, daughter.

Robert and Emily Kelly, Little Rock, son.

Dawlton and Cora Gowan, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 8

Jason and Julie Miller, Mabelvale, daughter.

Shanika Burgess and Samuel Johnson, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 9

Matthew and Allie Smith, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 10

Regina Brown and Tresmond Powell, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 12

Rainaja Hickman and Braylon Watson, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 13

Brian and Ashley Robinson, Searcy, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 26

Zachary and Sydney Jones, Malvern, daughter.

Aug. 29

Ryan and Meredith Hale, North Little Rock, son.

Aug. 31

John III and Travonda Tate, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 5

Ashley Cunning and Rashad Morrow, Little Rock, son.

Jamie Harp and Cory Bennett, Little Rock, son.

Vivian Woodward, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 9

Paul and Alyssa Sanders, Little Rock, daughter.

Joshua and D'Lya Cockrell, Bauxite, son.

Sept. 11

Magdalena Perez and Carguay De Leon, Little Rock, daughter.

Stormey Hardester and Arin Bradshaw, Little Rock, daughter.

Brittney Gaither and Zachary Smith, Romance, son.

Sept. 12

Eric and Megan Jackson, Redfield, daughter.