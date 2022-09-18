Bobcats win with new roles

Antonio Lovelady and the Dumas Bobcats needed something to go their way.

Dumas started the season with losses to Rison and Helena-West Helena, but had noticeable improvements after going 2-7 in Lovelady's first season in charge in 2021.

"We played in spurts even with those first two losses, you know, we felt the improvement was evident," Lovelady said.

With his team needing its first win, Lovelady and his staff made some alterations to the placement of players, hoping to maximize their roster.

Those changes paid off as Dumas took home a 17-13 win over Lake Village on Friday night on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"We did some things a little different on defense, moved some guys around to some positions that I think they're a little bit more comfortable with playing," Lovelady said. "We don't have 60-70 kids to choose from. So we're down to 35-40 kids and you know sometimes, you have to ask a kid to do something where, if he was at another [school], he would be playing a totally different position. So we moved some guys around and they continued to play hard like they've been doing all year.

"To go see that those kids were excited to be able to play in a college stadium, and we made sure they knew that everybody didn't have an opportunity. But they were very positive and excited after the win. Just to see all the hard work pay off. You know and we really needed that win for morale."

Lovelady also said two-way athlete Ethan Cruce was crucial to the Bobcats' first win. The senior had two interceptions at linebacker and rushed for 60 yards in an increased role on offense.

"He's a really good football player," Lovelady said. "He starts for us at middle linebacker. We've had some injuries at running back, so he's been toting the ball a little bit as well, along with playing fullback and just about every special team we have. Great performance by him."

Something Lovelady had stressed to his team throughout the offseason and during the fall is the need for his top players to be able to contribute in multiple areas like Cruce did Friday.

"We [trained] those guys for that in the offseason, knowing that, 'Hey, there's no one to give you a break,' " he said. " ' You're going to have to suck it up and play. You're going to have to get in great shape, so you can handle those types of things for the game.' It's been great."

Lovelady has seen sizable improvements throughout his program since this time last year, and he's not alone. Lovelady said he's received positive feedback from community members throughout the fall, regardless of the result of games.

"We're going each week with the mindset of winning, preparing for nothing less, but being realistic," he said. "We want to see the progress, continue to take steps in the right direction. Not just from my belief, but from all the feedback we've been getting is definitely doing that. I've got a lot of text messages, even after the losses, these first two weeks.

"Everyone can see that improvement, and that's what you really want."

BEEBE

Difference-maker

Beebe (3-1, 1-1 5A-Central) came away with a slim 14-7 win Friday night against White Hall (2-2, 1-1), in large part due to the play of its running back.

Kiandrea Barker is ranked as the No. 69 overall sophomore according to 247Sports. And he showed why experts rate him that highly against White Hall. He rushed 15 times for 141 yards. His 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Beebe a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

He holds scholarship offers from eight schools, including Mississippi State, Florida State and most recently Ole Miss.

CARLISLE

Staying steady

Carlisle entered Friday night with the top scoring offense (57.5 points per game) and the No. 1 scoring defense (3 ppg).

Against Des Arc on Friday night, the Bison (3-0) looked the part as they came away with a 43-0 road win.

Carlisle will begin 2A-4 Conference play next week against Bearden.

Gentry, the No. 2 scoring offense heading into Friday (52 ppg), exceeded its scoring total in a win over Pea Ridge. The Pioneers (3-0) torched the Blackhawks in a 59-28 rout.

Gentry begins 4A-1 Conference play next Friday at home against Huntsville.

Border battles

Facing out-of-state competition is nothing new to high school football in the state. Friday night saw 11 such matchups, with Arkansas schools winning six.

Ashdown, Bentonville, Conway, Lonoke, Mena and Shiloh Christian combined to defeat schools from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Junction City, Malvern, Prairie Grove, Springdale Har-Ber and Cabot weren't as fortunate as all five took losses.