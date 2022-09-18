Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 1501 Mart Drive, $485,767.

Ron Barr, 410 S. University Ave., $265,000.

East-Collins Construction, 2201 Wellington Village Road, $159,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Compass Building Service, 7111 Indiana B-G, U-G3, $1,000,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLCR, 2125 N. Cleveland St., $700,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 3804 Gordon Road, $650,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 3805 Gordon Road, $600,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 94 Copper Circle, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 209 Copper Way, $300,000.

Phillips Properties, 3308 Longcoy St., $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 29 Saffron Circle, $235,000.

R.B. Ewing Builders, 1615 N. Harrison St., $206,404.

Natalie Mahler, 5120 C St., $200,000.

Edgar Mazariegos, 7916 Burnelle Drive, $110,000.

Red Diamond Realty, 2522 Broadway St., $85,000.

River Rock Builder, 2514 Fillmore St., $75,000.