Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Baldwin & Shell, 1501 Mart Drive, $485,767.
Ron Barr, 410 S. University Ave., $265,000.
East-Collins Construction, 2201 Wellington Village Road, $159,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Compass Building Service, 7111 Indiana B-G, U-G3, $1,000,000.
Jim Pace Homes, LLCR, 2125 N. Cleveland St., $700,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 3804 Gordon Road, $650,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 3805 Gordon Road, $600,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 94 Copper Circle, $350,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 209 Copper Way, $300,000.
Phillips Properties, 3308 Longcoy St., $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 29 Saffron Circle, $235,000.
R.B. Ewing Builders, 1615 N. Harrison St., $206,404.
Natalie Mahler, 5120 C St., $200,000.
Edgar Mazariegos, 7916 Burnelle Drive, $110,000.
Red Diamond Realty, 2522 Broadway St., $85,000.
River Rock Builder, 2514 Fillmore St., $75,000.