The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1005 Dennison St., residential, Kimisha Holmes, 11 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $201.

72204

• 5310 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, Arkansas Recycled Clothing, 2:07 p.m. Sept. 11, property value unknown.

72223

• 14908 Cantrell Road, commercial, Southern Reel Outfitters, 12 a.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $121.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1714 W. 19th St., residential, Tanja Panas, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 3, property valued at $200.

• 200 W. Pershing Blvd, commercial, North Little Rock Police Department, 12:03 a.m. Sept. 3, property valued at $35.

• 1914 N. Magnolia St., residential, Courtney Young, 7 a.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $2,040.

• 1622 N. Gum St., residential, Patrick Poole, 2 p.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $2,600.

• 619 Curtis Sykes Dr., residential, Corey Morgan, 6:38 p.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $2,410.

• 2101 N. Orange St., residential, Tajianna Samuels, 10 p.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $375.

• 1503 Allen St., residential, Rebecca Sherman, 4 p.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $700.

• 1201 Riverdale Cove, commercial, City of North Little Rock, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $15.

• 115 W. Pershing Blvd., commercial, City of North Little Rock, 10:01 p.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $67.

72116

• 3801 Lookout Road, residential, Emily Nelson, 6:26 p.m. Sept. 4, property valued at $500.

• 3524 N. Pine St., residential, John Naylor, 3:51 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $220.

• 3701 McCain Park Dr., residential, Mina Abdelmaler and Mina Abdelnour, 11 a.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $16,300.

• 4556 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, State Beauty Supply, 3:45 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $650.

72117

• 11046 Highway 165, commercial, Dollar General, 2:04 a.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $5.

• 5001 N. Woodland Dr., residential, Brenda Tims, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 5, property valued at $495.

• 4155 E. Broadway St., commercial, Value Foods, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $9.

• 4129 E. Broadway St., commercial, Dollar General, 4:03 a.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $9.

72118

• 4921 Arrowhead Road, residential, Cheyanne Glasscock, 12 p.m. Sept. 2, property valued at $700.

• 4708 Francis St., residential, Mondrea Gordon, 5 p.m. Sept. 3, property valued at $2,830.

• 14 Farvu Ct., residential, Lisa Teer, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $1,200.

• 921 W. 54th St., residential, Tyler Gunther, 10 p.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $369.

• 4520 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Old Hoggs Meat Building, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $3,000.

• 5001 Augusta Cir., residential, Sierra Davis, 2 p.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $700.