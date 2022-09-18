Business news in brief

USA Truck lauded for support of military

The Arkansas National Guard’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve presented the Pro Patria award to USA Truck on Sept. 8. The Pro Patria award is the highest award that can be presented to a company for its support of national guard and reserve employees.

Dumpster Detail named ‘Startup of the Year ’

Dumpster Detail, a Northwest Arkansas-based environmental services company, provides an eco-friendly dumpster cleaning solution to businesses and municipalities to promote a cleaner and healthier community. This month Dumpster Detail was named “Startup of the Year” by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. For more information about Dumpster Detail, visit dumpsterdetail.com or contact Jordan Lanning at (918) 760-5382 or jordan@dumpsterdetail.com.

Baptist Health center opens in Van Buren

Baptist Health Urgent Care has opened a center in Van Buren on Fayetteville Road across from McDonald’s. Baptist Health Urgent Care offers urgent care, family care and occupational health services seven days a week with extended hours. Baptist Health Urgent Care treats patients with non life-threatening health conditions and injuries.

