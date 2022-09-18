Business people Northwest Arkansas

Dr. Jeran Trangle recently joined the Washington Regional hospitalists group, where he provides evaluation and treatment of hospitalized patients. Trangle earned his medical degree from Florida International University in Miami and completed a residency in internal medicine at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore.

Shelley Burch, a certified health care access manager and certified revenue cycle representative, has been named director of patient financial access for Washington Regional. Burch will be responsible for developing strategies to improve the overall patient access experience. She is a Northwest Arkansas native and holds a bachelor of science in organizational management from John Brown University in Si-loam Springs and a master of science in health science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.