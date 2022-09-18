Business people

ADVERTISING

CJRW has hired Cori Keller as client services account coordinator, Keonia White as social media project manager and Shauna Carpenter as website and digital assets project manager.

HEALTH CARE

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas as chief operations officer.

LAW

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC announced the hiring of Taylor Wilbourn Kelley as an associate and the return to the firm of associates Glenn V. Larkin and E. Jonathan Mader who have completed clerkships with United States District Court judges.

NONPROFIT

IFB Solutions has named Dan Kelly as its next president and chief executive officer. The organization operates facilities in Little Rock and Asheville, N.C.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

