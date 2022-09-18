Cardinals hold Reds to one run in doubleheader





ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Andrew Knizner scored on a throwing error by Reds center fielder Nick Senzel, who was playing third base in a five-man infield in the 11th inning, to give St. Louis the doubleheader sweep 1-0.

Pujols started at first base and hit second in the opener for the first time this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks in his first two plate appearances. The sold-out crowd of 46,678 loudly booed both walks.

St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said playing Pujols so frequently is a no-brainer despite his age of 42.

"When you put a winning lineup out there, he's in it," Marmol said. "It's not a matter of whether we're facing a lefty or a righty. He's in there because he's doing a nice job against everybody. It's just a matter now of resting him to make sure he's fresh."

Tommy Edman had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan each drove in a run.

The doubleheader was scheduled after a July 17 rainout. It is the sixth doubleheader for the Cardinals this season, and No. 5 for the Reds.

TJ Friedl hit an RBI double in the seventh to account for Cincinnati's only run. Mike Minor (4-12) issued five walks in three innings and was charged with five runs and five hits.

"I was battling my control," Minor said. "I just couldn't throw where I wanted to. I was trying to throw strikes but obviously I couldn't. If you can't throw a strike, it's tough to get guys out."

The Reds have lost nine of their last 10 games.

"I thought we hit some balls hard but their defense made some nice plays in the outfield," Cincinnati Manager David Bell said.

St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (8-7) pitched a career-high eight innings of six-hit ball in his first big league start since Aug. 30.

"That's what we've been looking for all year," Marmol said. "Super efficient. Overall, that's exactly what we've been waiting for. Legit outing."

BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 3 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered and drove in four runs off Aaron Nola and flashed some fancy defense in right field, lifting Atlanta over Philadelphia.

METS 5, PIRATES 1 Eduardo Escobar hit an early three-run home run and Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings for his 14th win as New York topped Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 3 Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff home run for Washington, which ended up with four home runs in a win over Miami.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Luis Campusano hit his first home run of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months and San Diego beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1 Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and Colorado earned a rare road win by beating Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 2, MARINERS 1 Shohei Ohtani (13-8) pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another to help Los Angeles beat Seattle.

ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 5 Seth Brown homered and drove in four runs and Cole Irvin overcame a rocky start to help Oakland beat Houston. Tony Kemp had three hits and scored three runs as Oakland won for the fourth time in 15 games this month, and snapped Houston's six-game winning streak a day after the Astros clinched a postseason berth.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, Jose Berrios (11-5) pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and Toronto strengthened its position atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Orioles.

GUARDIANS 5-7, TWINS 1-6 Shane Bieber (11-8) allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and AL Central-leading Cleveland completed a sweep over Minnesota with a 15-inning victory in the second game.

RAYS 5, RANGERS 1 Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas.

ROYALS 9, RED SOX 0 Brady Singer (9-4) pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the third and finished with six shutout innings to lead Kansas City over Boston.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 3 Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning to give Chicago a win over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 4, YANKEES 1 Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff as Milwaukee topped New York. Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 home runs.





