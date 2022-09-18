City looks for clarification on water act

FORT SMITH — City directors are looking at how to comply with a new state law while having the least impact on water customers’ rates.

The board last month decided to cease bidding for construction on all water projects and forgo a water rate study in order to review all of the requirements of Act 605 of 2021.

The law tasked retail water providers with additional responsibilities in managing and operating their water systems. These responsibilities include preparing a rate study every five years or before any major development project.

Lavon Morton, Ward 3 director, said Fort Smith will likely not meet the law’s requirements because the city is under a federal consent decree. Morton said the law was initially made to force cities at risk of having their water supply go bad to make improvements.

“I don’t think that the law is intended to be that detrimental, I just think that it’s one of those things that you write down in theory how it’s supposed to work,” he said. “And then you try to apply it to the real world, but when you apply it to the real world, you’re going to have to have adjustments to it. I hope they’ll be receptive when you see the real world examples.”

Utilities Director Lance McAvoy gave a presentation to the directors explaining Act 605 during a study session Tuesday.

The law requires a city to impose a rate increase and conduct a rate study if it begins a construction project exceeding 20% of the previous year’s Water Department revenue. The rate study is required by July 1, 2026, and every five years thereafter.

Since Fort Smith has water and sewer service combined under the Utility Department, the rate study will look at the combined fiscal status of both operations.

Rates determined from the study are required to be implemented within one year or two years if the recommended rates increase by 50% or more. Rate studies must be filed with the Arkansas Legislative Audit and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division, according to the act.

Some ways to enact a rate change is on a cash basis, utility basis, a decreasing block rate, increasing block rate, seasonal rates or revenue stability, McAvoy said.

He said if a rate increase is needed, the city could implement a cash basis for regular customers and a utility basis for wholesale customers. Cash basis is how much a customer pays to cover utilities over a certain period, while utility basis charges by usage, according to the Corporate Finance Institute.

McAvoy explained a decreasing block structure charges customers less as they use more water, which increases the initial sale of water but doesn’t foster conservation. He said if the customer uses a lot of water in a decreasing block structure, the city eventually is providing it at cost and not making any revenue.

“Rate consultants will provide recommendations for any changes to the providers’ operations,” he said. “That includes plans on how the changes should be implemented. So that could be our operation currently as an inclining rate structure. They could say, ‘Look, for where you’re at, what you can produce, what you can transport, a declining rate structure would be good.’”

Several directors raised concerns a decreasing rate structure would burden single people or retired couples, as they typically use less water and have a lower or fixed income compared to families.

“While I want the community to understand what’s going to happen and why it’s happening and why we’re being required to do this, it doesn’t keep me from being extremely concerned about what is this going to do to the citizens of Fort Smith,” At-Large Director Robyn Dawson said. “It’s not a grandstanding measure, it’s a true concern and worry, because most of the people that contact this board are in that group that they don’t have that flexibility.”

A city will be considered in fiscal distress under the law if it fails to obtain and submit a rate study, implement the rates named in the rate study and maintain a 1.05 debt service coverage ratio.

Difficulties the city may face if it’s determined to be in fiscal distress are the inability to apply for loans, inability to start new projects or make improvements, purchasing restrictions, bond or loan calls and Arkansas Board of Health hearings.

Ryan Benefield with the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission said this means not starting new water or sewer projects, since the two are combined under the Utility Department.

“As a combined system, the rationale is you’re combining revenues,” he said.

McAvoy said 20% of the 2021 revenue is roughly $13 million. He said the city has several projects exceeding that, including moving water lines for the Arkansas 45 expansion and the Towson Avenue overlay project.

This means if the city didn’t cease water project construction bidding, it would have immediately had to do a rate study and impose a rate increase by Jan. 1, he said.

The issue is the city told voters it would freeze sewer rates for a few years, then cap rate increases at 3.5% annually until the 1% sales tax recently extended by voters expires. The community voted to extend for eight years a 0.25% sales tax for the Parks and Fire departments and a 0.75% for the Police Department and repairs to the city’s sewer system as part of the consent decree.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

Benefield told the board they can do the rate study, but not submit it until the 2026 date so the city can do sewer projects. Doing a major water project would still require the city to implement the rate study, he said.

Morton said that could allow the city to enact smaller rate increases over a longer period to be compliant with Act 605.

The directors agreed to talk with legislators and explain Fort Smith’s circumstances, as well as ask for more clarification on Act 605 and draft recommendations to amend it. They also want to send an appeal to the Resources Commission to waive requirements and allow the Arkansas 45 utility relocation project to continue, as the cost will be reimbursed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and find ways to reduce the Towson Avenue overlay under the 20% threshold in order to do that project.

