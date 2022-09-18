Voter guide includes dates

Oct. 10 is the last day for Arkansans to register to vote ahead of the General Election, according to the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide available at uaex.uada.edu/ballot.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the General Election, court elections and school elections. The General Election, court and school elections will take place Nov. 8. A runoff election, if needed, will take place Dec. 6 for the General Election and school elections.

The voter guide was published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center.

Grandparents raising children topic at event

A program for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held at TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4. TOPPS, a non-profit organization at Pine Bluff, and Karleah Harris, assistant professor for the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will host the program.

Grandparents will be able to sign up for Toys-for-Tots, Grab and Go Meals, mentoring and after-school programs and other resources. Lunch will be provided for participants.

To register, participants should call the TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

DRA graduates includes local

Delta Regional Authority today graduated 31 regional leaders from the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

Arkansas graduates included Leonard Williams, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The academy is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 DLI class was selected from a competitive applicant pool from all eight DRA states and marks the 18th year of DLI-trained regional leaders.