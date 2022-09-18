Conway man faces threat-case charge

A Conway man faces a felony charge in connection with threats Saturday to shoot at the FBI field office in Little Rock and at police officers who tried to stop him, according to an arrest report.

Officers found Willie Gregory, 52, outside the 24 Shackelford West Boulevard office building and detained him before he was arrested at the 12th Street police substation around 3:15 p.m.

The report did not indicate that Gregory was armed. He faces a felony count of making a terroristic threat.

On date, says man before gun found

Pulaski County deputies on Friday night arrested a man who said he was going on a date but had a stolen gun in the back seat of his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

A deputy responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle around 8:25 p.m. on Chrest Drive in Sherwood, meeting Ronnie Bagley, 54, sitting in his truck. Bagley told the officer he was waiting to meet a woman he met online for a date.

The deputy asked Bagley if he had guns in the car, and when he said yes, the deputy found a .22-caliber rifle and a 9mm pistol in the back seat. The pistol had been reported stolen.

Bagley faces a felony charge of theft by receiving of a firearm, the report states.