Ducks unlimited in rout of Cougars

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bo Nix likened himself to a point guard for Oregon.

He certainly scored like one. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday.

The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix's touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.

"I felt like I didn't do anything different, just went out there and played the game, let it come to me," Nix said. "At the end of the day I'm a point guard, with some great positions around me, great skill players. So my job is kind of easy: Knowing what to do with the ball, knowing who to give the ball to, and then letting those guys do their thing."

Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks, mustering just 61 rushing yards.

"We just didn't play as good as we should have starting off. Had a good first play, had some momentum, just didn't finish the drive, and just kind of let things get out of hand offensively the next couple of drives," Hall said.

The Ducks (2-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 win at home over Eastern Washington last weekend.

WASHINGTON 39,

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 28

SEATTLE -- Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a win over No. 11 Michigan State.

Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer's rebuild of the Huskies (3-0) is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime and 36-14 after three quarters.

Penix completed 24 of 40 passes and just missed posting the eighth 400-yard passing game in Washington history.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 77,

TOLEDO 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and Ohio State (3-0) rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway victory over Toledo.

Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards before yielding to backups late in the third quarter.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 59,

CONNECTICUT 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping Michigan rout Connecticut.

The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half. The Huskies (1-3) had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.

NO. 5 CLEMSON 48,

LOUISIANA TECH 20

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Will Shipley ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson took control in the second half to beat Louisiana Tech for its ninth consecutive win.

The Tigers, who started 3-0 for the seventh time in eight seasons, shook off a sluggish first half to put away the Bulldogs (1-2) of Conference USA and win its 35th in a row at home.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 49,

NEBRASKA 14

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers' first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers.

NO. 16 N.C. STATE 27,

TEXAS TECH 14

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried North Carolina State past Texas Tech.

Facing the Bowl Subdivision's top passing offense, N.C. State's veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White's fourth-down pick of Smith's overthrown second-quarter ball.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 42,

TEXAS STATE 7

WACO, Texas -- Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked a handoff and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown run just before halftime, when Texas State thought it had a fourth-down stop, and the Bears went on to win.

True freshman Richard Reese ran 19 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (2-1). Shapen completed 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with a 28-yard TD to Gavin Holmes.

NO. 19 WAKE FOREST 37,

LIBERTY 36

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --Liberty scored with about a minute left but Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough's two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight home win.

The Demon Deacons' ground game was ineffective -- 21 yards on 26 attempts -- so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten at 3-0.

NO. 23 PITT 34,

WESTERN MICHIGAN 13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers over Western Michigan.

Pitt (2-1) was without its top two quarterbacks for the nonconference contest, but third-string signal caller Nate Yarnell was efficient under center, going 9-for-12 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon defensive lineman Taki Taimani (55) puts pressure on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)



Oregon running back Mar'Keise Irving makes a cut as he rushes against BYU defensive back Ammon Hannemann and linebacker Keenan Pili during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

