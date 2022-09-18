Early blocked kicks doom Lions

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State accomplished its mission of staying focused during a 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Spencer Sanders matched his career single-game high of four touchdown passes in the first 16 minutes and completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards and the four scores for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State held the Golden Lions to 230 total yards, including 87 in the first half.

Skyler Perry threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Raequan Prince for UAPB's only touchdown. The Golden Lions (2-1), an FCS program, managed just 13 first downs.

Perry completed 11 of 27 passes for 70 yards. Jalen Macon led UAPB by completing 5 of 13 passes for 79 yards

Oklahoma State's Trace Ford blocked a punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the Cowboys took a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Ford, who missed last season with a torn ACL, had a strong game against Arizona State last week and has been rounding into form.

"He practiced well this week when we put that punt block in," Coach Mike Gundy said. "He went full speed, practiced full speed, took it serious, and it worked for him."

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi blocked a field goal in the second quarter, and Korie Black ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 42-0 lead with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

Braydon Johnson caught two touchdown passes, making him one of five Oklahoma State players to catch at least one. The Cowboys gained 538 total yards against the Golden Lions (2-1).

"Our guys did a good job of taking care of business," Gundy said. "We talked about this last Saturday, that we understand on paper that we have a better team, but we need to prepare, practice, respect our opponent and go out and play."

The Golden Lions were completely overmatched. The best performer was Josh Sanchez, who averaged 46.3 yards on 10 punts.

