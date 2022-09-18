EDITORIAL: Power of the pedal

Northwest Arkansas' reputation as a biking mecca is well earned, from the 36-mile-long Razorback Greenway to world-class mountain biking trails.

But sometimes lost in the shadows of the region's accolades is central Arkansas' commitment to biking and its reputation as a street-riding destination. That status will be on full display Sept. 24 at the 2022 Big Dam Bridge 100, which will attract up to 3,500 riders from Arkansas, the nation--and even beyond.

This annual ride showcases the namesake 4,226-foot pedestrian bridge, the longest of its kind in North America, which piggybacks Murray Lock and Dam to connect Little Rock and North Little Rock. It includes several routes including family-friendly and challenging rides from 15 to 105 miles. The longer routes include some demanding hills and postcard-worthy scenery in the Ouachita Mountain foothills just west of Little Rock.

Outdoor recreation is bigger than it's ever been in Arkansas--covid-19 having reminded us to get outside and play--and local governments across the state have taken measures to make their communities more bike-friendly (and reap the economic benefits).

Adventure Cycling, in partnership with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, is developing plans to designate three U.S. Bicycle Routes through Arkansas. USBRs represent a national network of bike paths, city streets, county roads and state highways that serve as an interstate highway system for road cyclists.

Once officially and fully designated, USBR 80 will run east-west across the middle of the state and ultimately connect the North Carolina coast to Oklahoma City. USBR 51 will run the breadth of the state's western flank to connect New Orleans with USBR 10 in Minnesota, and USBR 84 will launch at the South Carolina coast, skirting southern Arkansas to land in El Paso, Texas.

Arkansas State Parks has developed top-notch routes for road cyclists including the Talimena National Scenic Byway, the Great River Road and the Delta Heritage Trail State Park, which will connect 84-some miles of primordial wilderness between Lexa and Arkansas City when complete.

This is in addition to State Parks developing a series of world-class "Monument Trails" for mountain bikers.

Arkansas is recognized globally for its mountain biking. Our state may not have mountains that scrape the clouds, but it has local relief in spades. The International Mountain Biking Association, which annually designates what it calls "EPIC" rides, has taken notice.

Designation as an EPIC trail "denotes a true backcountry riding experience" and is "what many mountain bikers live for and make travel plans around: immersive rides that are technically and physically challenging, beautiful to behold and worthy of celebration."

Currently, 53 trails in the world--the world!--are designated EPIC rides by IMBA.

Five of them can be found in Arkansas.

Before it was appropriately designated the Natural State, Arkansas was known as the Land of Opportunity. For bikers and cyclists, both nicknames ring true. Starting with the Big Dam Bridge 100, riders, your opportunity awaits.