EDITORIAL: Russia in retreat

They say that just before a tsunami comes ashore, the sea water suddenly recedes on the beach. Then all hell breaks lose.

It may appear to be good news that the Ukrainians have the Russian army on the run. But few people in the West know what the former KGB agent in the Kremlin has in mind. There is cause for optimism for those who'd like a free country to remain free. But experience warns against giddiness and celebration at this point. If we remember our history from that part of the world, early December 1944 had the Germans on the run, until ... . The allies called it the Battle of the Bulge.

An analysis on CNN the other day (by Brad Lendon) suggests the current Red Army is rotting from the inside, and the Ukrainians have exposed it. Well, let's hope.

Last week the Russians retreated in haste from several parts of Ukraine, leaving hundreds of pieces of "important military hardware," according to CNN. What is important military hardware? Stuff like jets. And tanks. Apparently the Russians left in a hurry.

Our wire services said Russian troops had surrendered "en masse" earlier in the week. And that the Ukrainians had so many POWs in their charge that they were running out of space to accommodate them.

What American advisers happen to be in Ukraine--and you know they're there--should advise this: If Kyiv wants to remain on the high road and keep its earned goodwill among nations, it'll treat the prisoners according to the Geneva Convention. (Once, when a lieutenant told General Lee that they didn't have enough food to feed the Union prisoners and suggested they send a message to General Grant to send food over the lines if he wanted the boys in blue to be fed, R.E. Lee supposedly replied: "These aren't General Grant's prisoners.")

Dispatches from the front say Russian troops are fleeing the battlefield, heading home in whatever transport they can find to go east, and fast. Brad Lendon's analysis includes: "And without a drastic and potentially unconventional intervention from Putin, the Ukrainian victories are likely to accelerate, analysts say."

But what if there is drastic and unconventional intervention from Vlad the Impaler?

Cornered animals tend to bite. And when it comes to a nuclear power in retreat, we are reminded: There are worse things than a tsunami.

Speaking of Vladimir Vladimirovich, can this story really be true: Local officials in Russia's largest cities are signing petitions demanding the resignation of President V. Putin? Even as his advisers keep dropping out of windows.

The "municipal deputies" have demanded Comrade Putin resign. And some of them in St. Petersburg have called on the Duma to bring charges of treason against him because of the war in Ukraine, aka Putin's War. These municipal deputies have put their names on these petitions.

Surely they know that the Kremlin has criminalized criticism of the "special military operation." And they could face 15 years in jail, each. Yet they take their stand. For their country and for their countrymen.

When local pols in Russia start publicly criticizing Vladimir Putin, that might be more cause for optimism than the retreat of the whole Red Army.