Even the best behavior has limits

Ernest Hemingway said to write clear and hard about what hurts.

I don't know that this hurts. But it is embarrassing. Unsettling. Perhaps a tiny bit scary; not much because I think it was a fluke or caused in part by foolish choices I can surely remedy. At any rate I don't believe it means I am ill in any significant way, but time will tell.

I fainted at Stella's ballgame. I thought it might be because of heat till my brother fact-checked me on the weather app, which declared it was 80 degrees. Plus, he reminded me that I am not yet our mother who cannot tolerate heat; I am a fan of sun and sweating whether during a run or beside the pool. It feels purifying. The same as drinking tons of water, thus filtering your kidneys all day, which is my norm.

But not the past week.

The past week, my diet and exercise regimen, such as they are, have been off. Whether that is caused by or the result of not feeling good--mostly having no energy--I do not know. I thought I had a little bug or something; some of my family was sick the week before.

It is also possible I have a hormonal imbalance since I am 50, menopausal, and recently changed doctors. New doctor is conservative about medicine and took me off the small dose of hormone therapy old doctor suggested. Whether that has resulted in fainting remains a mystery. It has definitely resulted in wicked night sweats.

What I do know for certain is that in my malaise I ate a lot of junk and drank too much Diet Dr Pepper in lieu of trying to eat mostly protein and fruit and drink water. Well, water except for coffee in the mornings and approximately one Diet Dr Pepper in the afternoons. Even a girl on best behavior has limits.

Could it be that I fainted due to an overdose on the alternation of cherry Starbursts and Stacy's Five Cheese Pita Thins? I am obsessed with the latter. Like so many things I like, they are in danger of discontinuation. It has been weeks since Harps in Ozark had them. Imagine my elation when I spotted them at Kroger on a recent trip to Little Rock for Adelaide's volleyball tournament. They were $1 off, short-term great and long-term troubling, likely evidence they are being closed out. But I bought all of them at that good price. So for now I have a decent-sized stash in my pantry.

I also ran across a candy store in Little Rock called Rocket Fizz. I was picking up lunch for Adelaide when I spied an outlet mall with an alleged Lindt chocolate store, according to signage. I pulled in there because another one of my favorite things is Lindt chocolate, specifically the exquisite Lindt milk chocolate pistachio bar, which I found once in Branson but never see anywhere else in the USA, though not for lack of looking.

I envisioned the possibility of a forgotten stack of them--like I once discovered, labeled "Pistazie" in the corner of a Lindt shop in Berlin--in this shop in this obscure outlet mall on the outskirts of Little Rock in a place I never would have noticed had I not been at this particular volleyball tournament.

The sign misled; Lindt was not there. But Rocket Fizz was. And while Rocket Fizz contained no chocolate of interest, it had bulk cherry Starbursts, a first. I sometimes lament the lack of them while perusing the candy aisle of Walmart, since no other color of Starbursts is of any value to humanity whatsoever. I bought a sack full.

As a person recovering from an eating disorder for the past 30 years, purchases such as these, like every other interaction I have with food, elicit conversations in my head. Should I buy these? Is it wise? Will I ration them, enjoying a few here and there as rare indulgences? Perhaps share them with my children? Perhaps not?

Sometimes I have the kind of discipline that means they would become old and stale before I ate them all and would triumphantly throw them out. Other times they call my name like a siren song and I must eat them all in order to exorcise my house of such sugary demons.

The internal conversations seem pointless because these are questions without answers. Or at least without consistently correct ones. One might think the answer is I shouldn't buy them, like I am told alcoholics should never buy alcohol. Other times attempted total abstinence is too restrictive, which tends to make me more compulsive, which has worse results than if I just bought the damn things and ate them all on the spot. The relationship between food, my brain, and the rest of my body is never easy.

So I bought the Starbursts. And ate a lot of them. Washed them down with Diet Dr Pepper. And then countered their chewy sour sweetness with the crunchy cheesy sodium of the Pita Thins. The yin and the yang. I thought my duty had been dispatched, now that my home was purged of them, and I could go on with life.

But did I help create the perfect storm for public fainting humiliation? Perhaps coupled with dehydration from night sweats, did the Starbursts contribute to wonky blood sugar, meaning the situation was at least partly my fault?

The real question; What possesses me to eat stuff I know is bad for me? This conundrum is a source of endless vexation. It is on the list of things I will never understand no matter how long I live even though I have spent considerable amounts of energy and money to that end.

Normally I can figure stuff out if I try hard enough. But not this. Regardless of science, a satisfying answer is beyond me. Along with the answer for a few other you-know-better-than-this behaviors.

There is some comfort in knowing it was beyond the apostle Paul too. He wrote, in his letter to the Romans, "I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do."

Later he says that Jesus rescues him from this body of death. Jesus rescues me too, but not in the sense that he solves everything. He helps me make better choices sometimes. Other times he helps me by loving me anyway when I willfully don't or can't.

Most essential is that he gives me the security of love in a context of no condemnation about my choices. Love that doesn't always have to know or explain or make sense or teach a lesson or even have a tangible reason for happening. Love that just is.

When I fainted at the football field, I was talking to a friend who caught me, or I might have impaled my face on the fence in front of where we stood. When I came to, she was on the ground beside me, holding me up, and patting my arm while someone went for help. She didn't ask me if I drank enough water or ate too many Starbursts or did I know what happened or what the hell was wrong with me.

She was just there. And it made all of the difference.

