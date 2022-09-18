Event in Rogers next week to address buzz around electric vehicles

The use of electric cars and e-bikes continues to grow in Northwest Arkansas, and there's an upcoming event to answer questions for the EV-curious.

Drive Electric NWA is a weekend event focused on educating the public about the growing importance of electric cars, trucks and e-bikes. Drive Electric NWA will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers, during National Drive Electric Week.

"We've pulled together the right people, organizations and companies to answer every question a person might have about electric cars and e-bikes," said Rob Smith, policy director at the Northwest Arkansas Council and one of the event's lead organizers. "What's certain is that transportation in Northwest Arkansas is increasingly going to be powered by electricity, and we're already starting to see that."

Benton and Washington counties are among the state's leaders in electric vehicle ownership. Residents of the two counties own 40% of electric vehicles registered in the state, according to vehicle registration records.

Most sponsors will have an educational role at the event. For example, car dealerships can answer questions about vehicles they're selling and new models that will become available in the next few months, and electric utility representatives can provide information about how the cost of car charging compares to filling up with gas.