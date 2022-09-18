Gentry PE teacher arrested in connection with sexual assault

GENTRY -- A physical education teacher at Gentry Intermediate School was arrested Thursday in connection with possessing a controlled substance and sexual assault in the second degree, according to the Benton County Jail arrest log.

Leah Queen, 43, is alleged to have had sexual contact with a 17-year-old high school student in 2010, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the victim said the sexual contact began in the summer of 2010. Queen engaged in sexual activity with the teen in Queen's office or office bathroom at the former intermediate school, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim's parents, Queen's ex-husband and a former school teacher reportedly "corroborated multiple details of the alleged victim's disclosure," the affidavit states, including seeing Queen and the student together in a bed at the house where Queen was staying. The former teacher reported observing "disturbing behavior" on Queen's part.

Sexual assault in the second degree includes sexual contact by a teacher in a K-12 public school with a student in the public school less than 21 years of age, according to Arkansas Code 5-14-125.

Arkansas has no statute of limitations for sexual assault in the second degree involving a minor.

As of Friday, bond had not been set for Queen.

Gentry Police Chief Clay Stewart asked that any parents with reason to believe Queen may have had inappropriate contact with their children contact the Police Department.

The School District notified parents on Friday afternoon with a message from Superintendent Terrie DePaola sent via SwiftReach which said: "Thank you for your concern regarding an incident with a teacher. We understand and are also concerned. At this time, we have no information regarding the incident(s) leading to the charges made. We are aware of no allegations that would impact our current students and families."

Queen has taught in the Gentry School District for over 20 years. She received the 2014-2015 Teacher of the Year Award from the Arkansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

She served on the board of the Arkansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance and was the 2014-2015 president.

She served as the School District's Health and Wellness Committee chairperson and was part of the Intermediate School leadership team. She was also an Arkansas Induction Mentoring Model trained mentor and served on a screening committee when the district hired a new Intermediate School principal.