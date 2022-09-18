High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Bryant7A-Central2-0
COMMENT The Hornets finished conference play undefeated.
2. Conway7A-Central3-0
COMMENT The Wampus Cats' offense lights up Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish.
3. Pulaski Academy6A-West3-0
COMMENT The Bruins are set to face rival Little Rock Christian next.
4. Bentonville7A-West2-1
COMMENT The Tigers' offense did its job as they cruised to victory in Kansas City.
5. Cabot7A-Central2-1
COMMENT The first blemish on the Panthers' record comes in Louisiana.
6. Fayetteville7A-West2-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs will host Bentonville West to open conference play.
7. Lake Hamilton6A-West4-0
COMMENT It wasn't pretty, but the Wolves' perfect start continues.
8. Little Rock Parkview5A-South1-2
COMMENT The Patriots lose a heartbreaker in double-overtime.
9. Little Rock Christian6A-West3-1
COMMENT The Warriors bounce back from defeat to cruise past Russellville.
10. Greenwood6A-West3-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs score a season-high 61 to win their third straight.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Bryant7A-Central2-0
2. Conway7A-Central3-0
3. Bentonville7A-West2-1
4. Cabot7A-Central2-1
5. Fayetteville7A-West2-1
6. Bentonville West7A-West2-1
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Pulaski Academy6A-West3-0
2. Lake Hamilton6A-West4-0
3. LR Christian6A-West3-1
4. Greenwood6A-West3-1
5. LR Catholic6A-East3-0
6. Marion6A-East2-1
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. LR Parkview5A-South1-2
2. Joe T. Robinson5A-Central2-1
3. Shiloh Christian5A-West2-1
4. Mills5A-Central4-0
5. Farmington5A-West2-1
6. Magnolia5A-South3-0
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Arkadelphia4A-73-0
2. Harding Academy4A-23-0
3. Ashdown4A-74-0
4. Malvern4A-73-1
5. Warren4A-82-1
6. Gentry4A-13-0
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Prescott3A-53-0
2. Booneville3A-12-1
3. Gurdon3A-54-0
4. Charleston3A-12-1
5. Rison3A-63-0
6. Melbourne3A-24-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Hazen2A-43-0
2. Carlisle2A-43-0
3. Marked Tree2A-23-0
4. Bigelow2A-13-1
5. Mount Ida2A-32-1
6. Episcopal Col.2A-43-1