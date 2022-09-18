High school football rankings

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Bryant7A-Central2-0

COMMENT The Hornets finished conference play undefeated.

2. Conway7A-Central3-0

COMMENT The Wampus Cats' offense lights up Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish.

3. Pulaski Academy6A-West3-0

COMMENT The Bruins are set to face rival Little Rock Christian next.

4. Bentonville7A-West2-1

COMMENT The Tigers' offense did its job as they cruised to victory in Kansas City.

5. Cabot7A-Central2-1

COMMENT The first blemish on the Panthers' record comes in Louisiana.

6. Fayetteville7A-West2-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs will host Bentonville West to open conference play.

7. Lake Hamilton6A-West4-0

COMMENT It wasn't pretty, but the Wolves' perfect start continues.

8. Little Rock Parkview5A-South1-2

COMMENT The Patriots lose a heartbreaker in double-overtime.

9. Little Rock Christian6A-West3-1

COMMENT The Warriors bounce back from defeat to cruise past Russellville.

10. Greenwood6A-West3-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs score a season-high 61 to win their third straight.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Bryant7A-Central2-0

2. Conway7A-Central3-0

3. Bentonville7A-West2-1

4. Cabot7A-Central2-1

5. Fayetteville7A-West2-1

6. Bentonville West7A-West2-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Pulaski Academy6A-West3-0

2. Lake Hamilton6A-West4-0

3. LR Christian6A-West3-1

4. Greenwood6A-West3-1

5. LR Catholic6A-East3-0

6. Marion6A-East2-1

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. LR Parkview5A-South1-2

2. Joe T. Robinson5A-Central2-1

3. Shiloh Christian5A-West2-1

4. Mills5A-Central4-0

5. Farmington5A-West2-1

6. Magnolia5A-South3-0

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Arkadelphia4A-73-0

2. Harding Academy4A-23-0

3. Ashdown4A-74-0

4. Malvern4A-73-1

5. Warren4A-82-1

6. Gentry4A-13-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Prescott3A-53-0

2. Booneville3A-12-1

3. Gurdon3A-54-0

4. Charleston3A-12-1

5. Rison3A-63-0

6. Melbourne3A-24-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Hazen2A-43-0

2. Carlisle2A-43-0

3. Marked Tree2A-23-0

4. Bigelow2A-13-1

5. Mount Ida2A-32-1

6. Episcopal Col.2A-43-1