• Dieter Reiter, mayor of Munich, Germany, with three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of "O'zapft is," meaning "It's tapped," opened the first keg dispensing beer and the Oktoberfest festivities after a two-year pandemic interruption, with 6 million imbibers, er, visitors, expected.

• Dick Benschop, chief of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, quit after a summer that descended into the chaos of staff shortages and flight cancellations in the aftermath of the pandemic, attesting, "I've done my very best ... . I do hope it gets better soon."

• Sanjay Shah of Britain, fighting extradition after being accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud via illegitimate refunds, was ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen's tax authority a cool $1.25 billion.

• Rod White, a sergeant with the Bossier Parish, La., sheriff's office, said detectives are soliciting reports of a potentially wider-ranging spree after a married couple were arrested on charges of desecrating 102 graves at a single cemetery by stealing brass vases and selling them for scrap.

• Latira Shonty Hunt of Garden Grove, Calif., who reportedly screamed "you better hit her for it" after her daughter appeared to be interfered with as she missed a shot in a youth basketball game, was charged with a couple of misdemeanors and ultimately ordered to apologize, pay $9,000 and complete anger-management courses.

• Mykel Gordon, who works at a Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is credited with heroic, way-above-and-beyond service after a woman taking her baby out of her car was approached by a man with a stick who grabbed her keys and got in the car, whereupon Gordon responded and subdued the assailant who was arrested.