LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Advocacy group makes endorsements | Discolored water possible from 30 Crossing work | ‘Little Rock Nine Way’ proposed

Utility warns of discolored water

In a news release Thursday, Central Arkansas Water advised customers in the downtown areas of Little Rock and North Little Rock that discolored water may occur in the coming days as a result of work associated with the 30 Crossing project.

A new water transmission main on the new I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River will be placed into service after a water main on the old bridge is shut down, the regional water utility said.

"The shutdown of the old water main may increase water velocity in the water mains across the Main Street and Broadway Bridges, which can lead to minor discoloration," the news release said, describing the "scouring" that can occur and result in increased levels of iron or manganese.

"Both naturally occurring minerals can cause the water to take on a brownish tint," the release said. "The water is safe, and the discoloration can usually be cleared up by running your faucet for a few minutes. It is recommended that you do not wash clothes in discolored water."

Advocacy group endorsing Scott

The Little Rock advocacy group Arkansas Community Organizations on Thursday endorsed three Little Rock candidates running in the Nov. 8 election.

In the mayoral contest, the group endorsed Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is seeking a second term. He faces Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz in the initial round of voting.

"While our organization has not agreed with Mayor Scott on every single issue over his first term, our members chose to unanimously endorse him for re-election because he is committed to equitable investment and prioritizing neighborhoods that haven't had their needs met," a news release said. "He is the only candidate in this race with the experience to lead our city forward."

In Ward 1, Arkansas Community Organizations endorsed City Director Virgil Miller Jr. over opponents Herbert Broadway and Kenyon Lowe Sr.

In Ward 6, the group endorsed Andrea Lewis over Ellen Brown and City Director Doris Wright.

The group's news release did not mention an endorsement in the Ward 5 race in which Vice Mayor Lance Hines faces Mazhil Vannan Rajendran.

Incumbent City Directors Ken Richardson in Ward 2, Kathy Webb in Ward 3 and B.J. Wyrick in Ward 7 are running unopposed.

Ethics panel clears checks to officers

A Little Rock police officer did not violate a gift-prohibition statute when he accepted a $108 check from First Community Bank, according to a Sept. 9 decision of the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

In a letter, officer Cody Hall was informed that commissioners voted 5-0 that probable cause did not exist for a violation "because the check received from the bank did not meet the definition of a 'gift' within the meaning of the statute."

A complaint filed by blogger Russ Racop alleged that the bank's $108 payments to approximately 26 police officers violated Arkansas Code Annotated 21-8-801, according to the letter.

Street proposed for Little Rock 9

A resolution before the Little Rock Board of Directors would change the name of South Park Street between West Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive and West 16th Street to "Little Rock Nine Way."

The Little Rock Planning Commission on Sept. 8 voted 8-0 to endorse the name change, according to the resolution, with two commissioners absent and one position open.

The city board is scheduled to vote on the measure during its formal meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Action delayed on short-rent rules

A first reading and potential vote on a proposed Little Rock ordinance establishing rules for short-term rentals in the city has been delayed until October.

The city board was originally scheduled to consider the ordinance on Sept. 6.

Board members will have to affirm the latest deferral toward the start of their meeting Tuesday. Staff have asked that the item be deferred to the city board's Oct. 4 meeting.