Little Rock police release more information about Saturday homicide

The Little Rock Police Department on Sunday released more details about a homicide reported on Saturday.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting, according to a Sunday press release from the Police Department.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Baptist Health. According to the release, the driver who brought the victim to the hospital left before officers arrived.

“The victim’s injuries were reported to detectives to be lacerations, reportedly caused by an edged weapon,” the release said.

The victim later died due to his injuries. His identity had not been released as of Sunday evening, and it will not be released until his next of kin is notified, the release stated.

After 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a delivery driver called police and reported seeing blood on a vehicle at a Taco Bell in the 1300 block of John Barrow Road, less than a mile southeast of Baptist Health. Officers connected the incident with the homicide victim, the release said.

Stephen Dillard, 27, became a suspect in the case, and officers obtained an arrest warrant. Dillard turned himself in later Saturday at the Northwest Patrol Substation, and he was served with a warrant for capital murder, the release said.