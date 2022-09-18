Long wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II was a labor of affection, respect for British subjects





LONDON -- As England prepares to bury its longest-reigning sovereign, hundreds of thousands of people from across the United Kingdom have been flocking for days to the Lying-in-State Queue, coping with cool weather and sleep deprivation as they wait for their opportunity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The journey always ends at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Parliamentary Estate, on the north bank of the Thames. It starts at various points, along the banks of the Thames, depending on the number of people waiting in line.

It began late Thursday night, just beyond the Tower Bridge, roughly 4 miles to the east of her majesty's temporary resting place.

Arriving at the London Bridge train station at 9:30 p.m. British Summer Time, visitors had time to stock up on snacks at Marks & Spencer, where the Christmas candies and alcohol were already on display.

An all-night vigil, one shopper decided, would be easier if accompanied by a box of "Classic, 6 All Butter Mince Pies," but harder if fortified by a bottle of M&S Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur.

At The Bookshop by H.W. Smith, a few doors down, royal biographies were prominently displayed, including Matthew Dennison's "The Queen," (described by The Times as "quietly, tactfully, tastefully reverent.")

The book was on sale, an associate discreetly informed one buyer as he approached the register. "We're not allowed to put a [discount] sticker on it because it might look disrespectful," she said.

Exiting the stations, savvy pedestrians steered clear of the shiny automobiles on the road and the well-fed rats in the shadows.

Warned that they might face daylong lines, new arrivals were relieved to hear that they'd only be waiting until sunrise.

They headed toward the startling line, just beyond the Tower Bridge, passing a CNN newscaster along the way, then commenced what would be a nine-hour pilgrimage.

With the temperatures falling into the mid-50s, queue-goers were thankful to have coats with them.

After periodic precipitation earlier in the week, "We're so lucky it's dry," one observed.

Things would get far chillier Saturday, with low temperatures barely above 40 degrees.

The line, Thursday evening, snaked past London City Hall and the HMS Belfast, toward Borough Market and Southwark Cathedral.

Across the river was The Tower of London, where a less fortunate queen, Anne Boleyn, had been beheaded 486 years before.

After going a short way, they were given "strictly non-transferable" orange wrist-bands, emblazoned with the royal coat of arms, enabling them to step out of line briefly without forfeiting their place in line.

As they walked, a group of women from the Cotswolds discussed their fondness for their departed sovereign.

"I'm originally Irish," Kate McCarthy said, using her maiden name. "The main reason I'm here is because I think she's done an awful lot for peace in Northern Ireland and I'm very grateful for that."

McCarthy said she had met the queen once, at a ribbon-cutting event in London in the early 1990s.

"She's tiny -- or she was tiny -- and she had an incredible smile, [and] fabulous eyes and just made everyone feel at ease," McCarthy said. "[I] curtsied and shook her hand. She just said, 'Very nice to see you.'"

With hunger and thirst beginning to set in, some of the pilgrims dug into their sacks. One man passed out Jelly Babies, a soft, sweet and popular British candy.

Another offered tangerines to those around him.

Shakespeare's Globe kept its doors open late into the night so that the pilgrims would have access to restrooms.

With businesses still open, a few of the pilgrims stepped away to buy ice cream -- or beer.

One well-wisher distributed "biscuits" (cookies) to those passing by.

As the group walked beneath the Millennium Bridge, the bells of St. Paul's Cathedral struck midnight.

"Keep going people. You're doing really well, really well," one law enforcement officer said as he passed.

Near the National Theatre, the British Film Institute played video from Elizabeth's 1953 coronation.

Outside the Royal Festival Hall, the crowd was greeted with classical music recordings, including a song sometimes associated with royal occasions: Brahms' "How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place."

With exhaustion setting in, it was a relief to see a food cart with Earl Gray up ahead at 1:35 a.m.; and another, with English Breakfast Tea, a couple of hours later.

While caffeinated beverages were in high demand, sales were less swift at an all-night fish-and-chips stand near the London Eye.

Francesca Cattini, a King's College Hospital pharmacy department employee, was among the Londoners determined to make the pilgrimage.

It's what her grandfather, Antonio Cattini, would have wanted, she said.

The World War II veteran, who died in 2005 at age 98, was a big royalist, she said.

"He loved the queen. He had pictures of her all over his house: More than any of his children or grandchildren," she said, laughing as she said it.

Elizabeth had earned the affection of her subjects, she suggested.

"She was just amazing, 70 years, hard-working, dedication. She never faltered, always had the most beautiful smile," Cattini added.

Around 3 a.m.,after roughly five hours in line, the group came within roughly a quarter-mile of Parliament. Though their destination was now within sight, it would take them another four hours to get there.

For an hour or more, the line remained frozen in place. Word spread that the building had been closed, temporarily, so that funeral-related rehearsals could take place.

While they waited, the mourners gazed across the Thames or paused to read messages that had been written on the National Covid Memorial Wall that runs along the river.

Tom Tavernor, wearing his military medals, said the pace did not bother him.

"Her Majesty was an exemplary leader about service, servitude, setting the right example. She sacrificed her entire life for us, so the fact that we have to sacrifice 8 hours in a queue is an irrelevance," he said.

Some paced up and down the banks, doing their best to stay awake. Others made a beeline to a refreshment stand in the shadow of Lambeth Palace.

Around 4:30 a.m., the line began moving again and by 4:45 a.m., they had crossed the river and were nearing Parliament.

The sun rose around 6:35 a.m. and they entered Westminster Hall about 7 a.m., arriving just in time to watch the changing of the guard.

The delay provided enough time to read plaques on the ground around them; one marked the place where King Charles I had stood trial for treason before his conviction and execution in 1649.

Later, they slowly walked past the flag-draped casket, pausing to look at the imperial crown, the orb and scepter atop it.

Some paused to pray or bow or blow a kiss. Then they departed, emerging beneath Big Ben.

Stepping into the light, a group of five women said they had established new friendships and lifelong memories during the journey.

"Those hours were definitely worth it," Annaliza Murphy said.

Angela Scull said it was important to her to pay tribute to her monarch.

"She's just the most important role model for our young people," Scull said. "If they all followed what she did, this world would be a wonderful place."





British military veterans Tom Tavernor (left) and James Olszowski wait in line at 1:55 a.m. Friday for their chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. It would take them another five hours to reach their destination. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





