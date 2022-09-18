NATURALS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 5

Shortstop Jeison Guzman and second baseman Angelo Castellano combined for 4 RBI, and left fielder Tyler Gentry picked up 3 hits to help Northwest Arkansas to a victory on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 4,358 people at Arvest Ballpark in Sprindale.

The RoughRiders led 5-3 in the fifth inning, but the Naturals responded in a big way. Guzman tied the game with a 2-run home run to right field — his second of the season — and catcher Tyler Cropley singled to left, which scored designated hitter Seuly Matias to give Northwest Arkansas a 6-5 lead.

The Naturals’ bullpen didn’t allow a run after the fifth inning and managed to keep Frisco’s bats at bay. Starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano picked up his sixth win of the season after allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits in 5 innings of work with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks. Pitchers Stephen Woods Jr., Nathan Webb and Walter Pennington also saw work on the mound and combined to allow 2 hits over 4 innings.