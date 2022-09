NFL Capsules

Patriots at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 2 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 15-13; Patriots beat Steelers 33-3 on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Dolphins 20-7; Steelers beat Bengals 23-20 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(22) 78.0RUSH75.0 (26)

(23) 193.0PASS192.0 (24)

(26) 271.0YARDS267.0 (27)

(T30) 7.0POINTS23.0 (T12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(4) 65.0RUSH133.0 (23)

(20) 242.0PASS299.0 (28)

(10) 307.0YARDS432.0 (28)

(T11) 20.0POINTS20.0 (T11)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots TE Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) set career highs in catches (8) and receiving yards (100) and tied his career high with 2 receiving TD in only career game vs. Steelers (Oct. 13, 2019 with the Chargers).

Bucs at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE Bucs by 2 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 39-21; Saints beat Buccaneers 9-0 on Dec. 19, 2021

LAST WEEK Saints beat Falcons 27-26; Buccaneers beat Cowboys 19-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(8) 152.0RUSH151.0 (9)

(22) 195.0PASS234.0 (15)

(18) 347.0YARDS385.0 (12)

(T22) 19.0POINTS27.0 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(5) 71.0RUSH201.0 (29)

(5) 173.0PASS215.0 (14)

(3) 244.0YARDS416.0 (27)

(1) 3.0POINTS26.0 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints have won the past 7 regular-season meetings against the Buccaneers, including the past 4 against QB Tom Brady.

Panthers at Giants

Noon

LINE Giants by 1 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 6-5; Giants beat Panthers 25-3 on Oct. 24, 2021

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Browns 26-24; Giants beat Titans 21-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(31) 54.0RUSH238.0 (1)

(20) 207.0PASS156.0 (29)

(28) 261.0YARDS394.0 (9)

(T9) 24.0POINTS21 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(31) 217.0RUSH93.0 (15)

(2) 138.0PASS266.0 (23)

(T16) 355.0YARDS359.0 (18)

(T25) 26.0POINTS20.0 (T11)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 164 yards and 1 TD last week vs. Titans and is going up against a Panthers defense that allowed 217 yards on the ground vs. Browns in a Week One loss.

Colts at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Colts by 3

SERIES Colts lead 26-16; Jaguars beat Colts 26-11 on Jan. 9, 2022

LAST WEEK Colts tied Texans 20-20 in OT; Jaguars lost to Commanders 28-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(6) 177.0RUSH123.0 (13)

(2) 340.0PASS260.0 (11)

(1) 517.0YARDS383.0 (13)

(T17) 20.0POINTS22.0 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(9) 77.0RUSH85.0 (13)

(15) 222.0PASS305.0 (29)

(9) 299.0YARDS390.0 (23)

(T11) 20.0POINTS28.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars have defeated the Colts seven consecutive years at home. Could the streak stretch to eight today?

Dolphins at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 3 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 8-7; Dolphins beat Ravens 22-10 on Nov. 11, 2021

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Patriots 20-7; Ravens beat Jets 24-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(28) 65.0RUSH63.0 (30)

(13) 242.0PASS211.0 (19)

(22) 307.0YARDS274.0 (25)

(T17) 20.0POINTS24.0 (T9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(10) 78.0RUSH83.0 (12)

(9) 193.0PASS297.0 (27)

(7) 271.0YARDS380.0 (19)

(T2) 7.0POINTS9.0 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 38-12 as a starter, tied for third-most wins ever by a QB in first 50 starts.

Jets at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 6 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 14-13; Jets beat Browns 23-16 on Dec. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Ravens 24-9; Browns beat Panthers 26-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(21) 83.0RUSH217.0 (2)

(6) 295.0PASS138.0 (31)

(14) 378.0YARDS355.0 (T16)

(29) 9.0POINTS26.0 (T7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(3) 63.0RUSH54.0 (2)

(13) 211.0PASS207.0 (12)

(8) 274.0YARDS261.0 (5)

(T22) 24.0POINTS24.0 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. They most recently started 2-0 in 1993, when Bill Belichick was Cleveland's coach.

Commanders at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 1 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 28-15; Lions defeated Washington 30-27 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Commanders beat Jaguars 28-22; Lions lost to Eagles 38-35

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.LIONS (RK)

(20) 85.0RUSH181.0 (5)

(4) 305.0PASS205 (21.0)

(10) 390.0YARDS386.0 (11)

(5) 28.0POINTS35.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.LIONS (RK)

(20) 123.0RUSH216.0 (30)

(22) 260.0PASS239.0 (18)

(20) 383.0YARDS455.0 (29)

(17) 22.0POINTS38.0 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH In 8 of 18 games under Coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have given up 30-plus points. Detroit allowed 38 points last week to Philadelphia in a 38-35 loss.

Falcons at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 10

SERIES Rams lead 48-28-2; Rams beat Falcons 37-10 on Oct. 20, 2019

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Saints 27-26; Rams lost to Bills 31-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.RAMS (RK)

(4) 201.0RUSH52.0 (32)

(18) 215.0PASS191.0 (25)

(6) 416.0YARDS243.0 (31)

(T7) 26.0POINTS10.0 (T27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.RAMS (RK)

(24) 151.0RUSH121.0 (19)

(17) 234.0PASS292.0 (26)

(21) 385.0YARDS413.0 (26)

(27) 27.0POINTS31.0 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams look to avoid being the first defending Super Bowl champion since the Broncos in 1999 to start the season 0-2. Denver started 0-4 following the retirement of QB John Elway.

Seahawks at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 9 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 29-17; Seahawks beat 49ers 30-23 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Broncos 17-16; 49ers lost to Bears 19-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(T24) 76.0RUSH176.0 (7)

(27) 177.0PASS155.0 (30)

(29) 253.0YARDS331.0 (20)

(25) 17.0POINTS10.0 (T27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(17) 103.0RUSH99.0 (16)

(30) 330.0PASS105.0 (1)

(29) 433.0YARDS204.0 (1)

(T9) 19.0POINTS16.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Trey Lance, the 49ers' 2021 first-round pick from North Dakota State, struggled a week ago in Chicago as he was held without a TD pass in a 19-10 loss.

Bengals at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Bengals by 7 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 9-4; Cowboys beat Bengals 30-7

LAST WEEK Bengals lost to Steelers 23-20 in OT; Cowboys lost to Buccaneers 19-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(10) 133.0RUSH71.0 (27)

(5) 299.0PASS173.0 (28)

(4) 432.0YARDS253.0 (30)

(T17) 20.0POINTS3.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(6) 75.0RUSH152.0 (25)

(8) 192.0PASS195.0 (10)

(6) 267.0YARDS347.0 (15)

(T-19) 23.0POINTS19.0 (T9)

WHAT TO WATCH It's Cooper Rush time in Dallas as he takes over for injured QB Dak Prescott. Rush passed for 325 yards and 2 TD in his only start last season vs. Vikings.

Cardinals at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 5 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 6-4; Raiders beat Cardinals 23-21 on Dec. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Chiefs 44-21; Raiders lost to Chargers 24-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(T16) 103.0RUSH64.0 (29)

(26) 179.0PASS256.0 (12)

(24) 282.0YARDS320.0 (21)

(T15) 21.0POINTS19.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(22) 128.0RUSH76.0 (T7)

(32) 360.0PASS279.0 (25)

(31) 488.0YARDS355.0 (T16)

(32) 44.0POINTS24.0 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Davante Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and 1 TD last week in Raiders' debut. It was Adams' 20th career game with 10 or more receptions, 2nd-most in NFL since 2014.

Texans at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 10

SERIES Broncos lead 5-3; Broncos beat Texas 38-24 on Dec. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Texans tied Colts 20-20 in OT; Broncos lost to Seahawks 17-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(23) 77.0RUSH103.0 (16)

(17) 222.0PASS330.0 (3)

(23) 299.0YARDS433.0 (4)

(T17) 20.0POINTS16.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(27) 177.0RUSH76.0 (T7)

(31) 340.0PASS177.0 (6)

(32) 517.0YARDS253.0 (4)

(T11) 20.0POINTS17.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson makes his home debut with the Broncos today as he looks to rebound from a loss to his former team, the Seahawks, on Monday night.

Bears at Packers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Packers by 10

SERIES Packers lead 102-94-6; Packers beat Bears 45-30

LAST WEEK Bears beat 49ers 19-10; Packers lost to Vikings 23-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(18) 99.0RUSH111.0 (15)

(32) 105.0PASS227.0 (16)

(32) 204.0YARDS338.0 (19)

(T22) 19.0POINTS7.0 (T30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(26) 176.0RUSH126.0 (21)

(3) 155.0PASS269.0 (24)

(12) 331.0YARDS395.0 (25)

(T5) 10.0POINTS23.0 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH If there was ever a "get-right" game, this could be it for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown 61 TD passes all-time vs. Bears, the most against any opponent in his career.

Titans at Bills

6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Bills by 10

SERIES Titans lead 29-17; Titans beat Bills 34-31 on Oct. 18, 2021

LAST WEEK Titans lost to Giants 21-20; Bills beat Rams 31-30

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BILLS (RK)

(19) 93.0RUSH121.0 (14)

(10) 266.0PASS292.0 (7)

(15) 359.0YARDS413.0 (7)

(T17) 20.0POINTS31.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BILLS (RK)

(32) 238.0RUSH52.0 (1)

(4) 156.0PASS191.0 (7)

(24) 394.0YARDS243.0 (2)

(16) 21.0POINTS10.0 (T5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills are hosting their first Monday Night Football game in September since 1994 vs. Denver (27-20 win). It's the second consecutive Monday meeting between the Bills and Titans, with Tennessee winning last year's matchup 34-31.

Vikings at Eagles

7:30 p.m. (ABC)

LINE Eagles by 2 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 15-10; Vikings beat Eagles 38-20 on Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Packers 23-7; Eagles beat Lions 38-35

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(12) 126.0RUSH216.0 (3)

(9) 269.0PASS239.0 (14)

(8) 395.0YARDS455.0 (3)

(12) 23.0POINTS38.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(18) 111.0RUSH181.0 (28)

(16) 227.0PASS205.0 (11)

(13) 338.0YARDS386.0 (22)

(T2) 7.0POINTS35.0 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings WR Justin Jefferson posted a career-high 184 yards and 2 TD on 9 receptions in a 23-9 win over Packers at home.