NLR man, 68, dies in crash near Scott

A North Little Rock man died in a crash at an intersection on Arkansas 15 on Friday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Thomas Price, 68, was westbound on Bevis Road near Scott shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he failed to stop before crossing Arkansas 15 and was struck on the driver's side by a northbound vehicle.

Both vehicles left the road after the collision, and Price later died of his injuries. Deborah Smith, 70, of Lonoke, the driver of the second vehicle, was also injured in the crash.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.