



BASKETBALL

UK self reports violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement director Jerry Vaughn. The school began an investigation after learning in February of possible violations, which were found to have occurred between spring 2021 and March. It was limited to a "small number" of athletes who concealed their use of a clock-in/clock-out system while working in the hospital's patient transport department. The report does not specify which teams the athletes were from, but said the part-time jobs "could require physical strength and might be suitable for athletes." Players' names and how many were involved are redacted from the six-page document, which says a hospital supervisor denied knowing of athletes recording hours not worked.

GOLF

Three-way tie at LPGA

Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu both reached No. 1 in the women's world amateur ranking when they were in college. Now they have a shot at their first LPGA Tour victory. Vu had four birdies on the back nine and had a 3-under 69 on Saturday and Lee finished strong with a 67 to share the lead with Ayaka Furue (67) of Japan going in the final round of the AmazingCre Portland (Ore.) Classic. Lee starred at Stanford and said the Columbia Edgewater course reminds her of the Cardinal's home course with its tree-lined fairways. Vu was an All-American at UCLA who earned her LPGA Tour card back for this year through the Epson Tour. Furue, who won the Ladies Scottish Open this year, joined them at 13-under 203. None of them could find much separation with so many players in the mix, and when the day ended, 10 players were within three shots of the lead. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 71 on Saturday and is at 1-under 215.

Fitzpatrick in front in Italy

Even the wind couldn't thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions on Saturday to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai. Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title in June at Brookline, is playing the Italian Open for the seventh time. He finished second in 2019.

Smith takes over at Chicago

Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series. Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt. Smith was at 10-under 134.

FOOTBALL

Titans' duo out vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans ruled starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard out for Monday night's game in Buffalo because of hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced all week. Reserve guard Jamarco Jones also was ruled out after missing practice Friday and Saturday because of an elbow injury. Fulton allowed a 65-yard touchdown pass last week in the season-opening loss to the New York Giants. With Fulton out, the Titans are likely to start 2021 first-round draft pick Caleb Farley, who played just 16 defensive snaps in Tennessee's dime package last week. Farley is coming off a torn ACL suffered against the Bills in a Monday night game last season at Nissan Stadium.

Falcons' RB heads to IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta's second possession of last week's 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in today's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens add 2 players

The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami today. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries. Worley has started 54 games in his NFL career, but only played in four last season for Detroit and Baltimore. Webb is a rookie out of The Citadel who was waived by the Ravens and then signed to their practice squad last month.

BOXING

Alvarez stops Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy. Four years after the fighters' most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), the four-division world champion left little doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1) in the first eight rounds, repeatedly testing Triple G's famed chin with combinations and overhand rights. Golovkin started far too slowly with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Alvarez. Fighting at 168 pounds for the first time in his career, the Kazakh middleweight star still had moments of his dynamic best in the later rounds against a wearier Canelo, but they weren't enough to turn the bout against a younger opponent more comfortable at super middleweight. The judges all scored it surprisingly closely for Alvarez: 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The Associated Press also favored Canelo, 117-111.





Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Gennady Golovkin in their super middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)





