OPINION | PAPER TRAILS North Little Rock High School theater department wins the right to stage Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Walt Disney's blockbuster "Frozen" will come to a single Arkansas stage next year.

The North Little Rock High School theater department is among those from 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and an American high school in Germany that will bring bring Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and the rest of the musical's cast to the stage in 2023 after winning the United States of "Frozen:" Love is an Open Door contest.

"It's the full production," says 46-year-old Wyatt Hamilton, who teaches theatre 1-4, theatre appreciation and is the school's forensics coach (he's also NLRHS Class of '94 and the son of recently retired Democrat-Gazette president Lynn Hamilton). "This is the first time that any high school or any non-professional company has been allowed to produce the show. It's an exciting and really special thing."

North Little Rock High won the right to produce the show after Hamilton entered the competition in June, which was presented by the Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group and Music Theatre International. Applicants were asked to explain how their production would strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs.

The theater department is deep into rehearsals for this year's fall musical, "The Wizard of Oz," but director Hamilton, who is in his first year at North Little Rock after four years at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet School in Little Rock, is already thinking about plans for "Frozen."

"I want to take it outside of our school a little bit," he says. "I'm excited about the idea of including the middle school and possibly the elementary schools and getting some of the little ones involved. It would be cool to have those kids onstage with our high school kids to help engender a love for the theater."

He's also pondering ways to add something unique to the musical.

"What is our vision for this play? Do we make it like the movie? Do we make it like the play? I don't want to make a carbon copy of what's already been done on Broadway or the touring shows. The awesome thing is that we have a year to figure that out."

Hamilton says students are looking forward to bringing the Kingdom of Arendelle and its inhabitants and story to life.

"I played the announcement for them in my room ... they were like, oh my gosh, is this real? It's been a really nice boost at the beginning of the year, especially after the pandemic and isolation and classes online. Here is this really neat benefit to being back in the building with everybody, and something to look forward to. The kids are excited, and we're really honored to be representing the state this way."

