100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1922

TEXARKANA -- C. C. Garner, a farmer living a few miles from the city on the Texas side, was held for the federal Grand Jury on a charge of violating the prohibition laws, following a hearing before United States Commissioner Graham yesterday.... He was alleged to have been found with a quantity of corn whiskey and mash in his possession. Garner also has been arrested on a similar charge on a warrant issued out of a justice court.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1972

• Five German Shepherds broke out of a pen enclosed in a six-foot high fence about 5:45 p.m. Sunday and attacked David Williams, 7 ... the Pulaski County sheriff's department said. Williams, the son of Mrs. Claudette Williams, received lacerations on his legs and arms and may have a broken arm...The dogs broke out of their pen after a pin came out of one of the gate hinges, deputies said. Williams and another boy were playing in the yard of T. J. Barnhart ... when the dogs attacked Williams. The other boy went inside Barnhart's house and told him about the attack. Barnhart said he went to the backyard and one dog was pulling one of William's legs and another one was pulling on the arm. Barnhart said he threw stones at the dogs and fired a shot to make them leave Williams alone.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1997

• A former state parole officer is guilty of three counts of extortion and one count of attempted extortion, a federal jury decided Wednesday afternoon. Steven Andre Anthony, 29, of Little Rock was acquitted of three other charges of extortion. Each charge carried a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Anthony was arrested in November 1996 as part of a roundup called Operation Old Folks, during which some of the parolees he was supervising were arrested as part of a crack cocaine ring in the Little Rock area. "This man right here," Assistant U.S. Attorney Pat Harris said, pointing to Anthony, "acting as a parole officer, extorted money from Byron Leavy. He was supposed to be the good guy." Harris described the extortion as a perfect scheme because the victims were criminals unlikely to be believed.

10 years ago

Sept. 18, 2012

• Garland County firefighters found 28 cats dead inside a house after a Monday morning fire, according to a Garland County sheriff's office news release...The report said Danny Bugg, director of the Hot Springs Animal Services Division, received two complaints since 2010 about animals being abandoned at the house. A part of the house was cleaned after the first complaint in spring 2010...In addition to the 28 dead cats, firefighters responding to the house fire found 11 surviving cats. Animal services collected the dead cats and took the 11 cats to a veterinarian for treatment. Martin said in the news release that charges of cruelty to animals or animal neglect were being considered.