ARKANSAS A-Z: Peonage is just a form of slavery by another name

For all the controversy in which teaching about slavery in the Old South remains mired, we often ignore the fact that slavery as an institution persisted past Emancipation. Even well into the 20th century. Even here in Arkansas.

The term "peonage" refers to a debt labor system whereby workers are tied to a landowner due to debts owed the landowner by the worker. Peonage is considered a form of slavery, since the worker is essentially prohibited from leaving the control of the landowner. Peonage was declared illegal by Congress in 1867.

Until the advent of mechanization, large-scale farming required a large workforce to produce the cotton crop, typically sharecroppers. Both Black and white sharecroppers were generally poor, landless and poorly educated. This labor system encouraged indebtedness to the landowner, since supplies were advanced to the workers against their share of the annual crop's sale.

The federal government was hesitant to investigate peonage except where overwhelming evidence seemed to support charges. State and local officials were even more hesitant to investigate peonage claims since they involved the economically and politically influential residents of the region. However, two well-known investigations did occur in Arkansas.

The first involved Sunnyside Plantation in Chicot County, which encouraged Italian farmers to move to Arkansas in 1895 through the Italian Immigration Society. Conditions were so harsh, however, that in 1898, many of the Italian families left Sunnyside for northwestern Arkansas. More than 100 Italian families remained in Chicot County, and their complaints to the Italian consulate led to an investigation by the Department of Justice in 1907. Investigator Mary Grace Quakenbos found evidence of peonage at Sunnyside, but the political influence of the powerful Leroy Percy of Mississippi, who had leased the plantation, resulted in Quackenbos's report being buried in the federal bureaucracy, with no action being taken against Percy.

In a second case, Paul Peacher, a town marshal at Earle in northeastern Arkansas, was convicted on peonage charges in 1936. Peacher had received a contract from the school district to clear some land, sell the timber and make the land suitable for farming. He acquired workers for this undertaking by arresting Blacks and charging them with vagrancy. Earle's mayor then found the accused guilty, regardless of whether or not the men had money or jobs, and sentenced them to 30 days of labor at Peacher's land-clearing operation, where armed guards prevented any escape. Peacher was ultimately sentenced to a two-year jail term that was suspended, and he was removed from his job as marshal. The $3,500 fine assessed Peacher as part of his sentence was paid by local landowners chagrined that "local customs" had been ignored by a federal judge.

These two were only the most notable peonage investigations in Arkansas. In 1912, 36 Black families worked under armed guard at a farming operation in Poinsett County. The landowners were acquitted of peonage charges by a local jury. That same year, 12 workers were held prisoner on a farm in eastern Arkansas for five months before escaping and reporting their experience to federal authorities.

Hungarian immigrants were involved in a peonage case against a lumber company, located in Fouche in Central Arkansas, that had recruited them in New York. On the arrival of these immigrants at the work site, their possessions were confiscated, and they were housed in a boarding house under armed guard. They were arrested if they made any attempt to flee.

In 1925, the Robert E. Lee Wilson plantation in Mississippi County was the target of numerous complaints received by the Mexican Embassy. The Wilson operation had recruited over 5,000 Mexicans in Texas but was not paying the workers the wage rate promised them after their arrival in Arkansas. Wilson was also charged with following a worker to Memphis and having him arrested and placed in a Mississippi County jail until the worker agreed to return to Wilson's fields.

Peonage cases are still investigated, with contemporary allegations typically involving migrant workers. So slavery is not just a contentious subject of our collective past. It remains an ever-present threat against personal liberty and justice even today.

— Bob Razer

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net