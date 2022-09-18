Sections
Potluck Food Rescue hosts Driving Away Hunger event

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Michelle Rhodes and Brandy McNair on 09/08/2022 at Potluck Food Rescue's Driving Away Hunger held at The Railyard.

Potluck Food Rescue hosted its largest fundraiser of the year, Driving Away Hunger, on Sept. 8 at the Railyard.

Guests were entertained by the band The Hounds and enjoyed food and drinks outside on the expansive patio and a silent auction inside the building.

Providing small plates were Taziki's, South on Main, Count Porkula, Ciao Baci, Big Bad Breakfast and CARTI's chef Coby Smith.

Money raised at the event held during Hunger Action Month benefits the nonprofit, which rescues healthy food and distributes it to a network of nonprofit community food programs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Potluck Food Rescue hosts Driving Away Hunger event

