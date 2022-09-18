Prep roundup

PREP FOOTBALL

Mustang, Okla. 41, Springdale Har-Ber 13

The Wildcats were outscored 27-0 in the middle quarters in a road loss Friday night.

Har-Ber (0-3) tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Buchanan, but Mustang took a 20-7 lead at halftime and built the margin to 34-7 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 34-13 on a 48-yard pass from Buchanan to Britt Wittschen, but Mustangs put the game away with a late touchdown.

Har-Ber will open 7A-West Conference action on the road next week at Bentonville.

Lavaca 43, Mount Ida 13

The Golden Arrows built a 20-0 lead and cruised to a nonconference win Friday night.

Lavaca (3-0) jumped out quickly as quarterback Maddox Noel found Jimmy Barron on a 39-yard scoring pass to open the game, then Maddox added a short touchdown run, and the Gold Arrows were never threatened.

Noel was 7-of-14 passing for 125 yards and added 10 carries for 129 yards on the ground for Lavaca.

Dakota Hartsfield extended Lavaca's lead to 20-0 at halftime with a 36-yard scoring run. Hartsfield ran for 98 yards on 10 carries.

Noel added two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and Michael Barwick rushed 25 yards in the fourth quarter to cap the Golden Arrows' scoring.

Lavaca will open 3A-1 Conference play against Cedarville on Friday.

Lamar 28, Bauxite 21

Damien Hendrix rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown to spark the Warriors to a win Friday night in the 4A-4 Conference opener.

Bauxite grabbed the early lead, but Lamar answered in the second quarter with a 16-yard scoring run by Lee Harkreader, who rushed for 72 yards and 2 scores. The Warriors added a 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.

After Bauxite went up 14-8, the Warriors answered with a Caleb Green touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 at halftime.

Harkreader scored his second touchdown in the third quarter, giving Lamar a 21-14 lead, and Hendrix added a fourth-quarter score to extend Lamar's lead to 28-14 before Bauxite scored a touchdown for the 28-21 final.

Hendrix rushed for 114 yards for Lamar, and Gavyn Edwards and Lane Miller each had an interception.

The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) are off until Sept. 30 when they host Harmony Grove.

Tulsa Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove 21

Metro Christian piled up 463 yards in total offense while handing Prairie Grove its first loss of the season.

Most of the production came through the air with quarterback Kirk Francis throwing for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Prairie Grove bolted to a 7-0 lead when Conner Hubbs returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. But the Tigers were mostly held in check the rest of the night as its usually stout running game produced only 114 yards on 37 attempts.

Coner Whetsell rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries while Ethan Miller managed 31 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine attempts.

Green Forest 30, Cedarville 20

Colton Arnold rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in Cedarville's 30-20 loss.

Green Forest led 28-14 at halftime. Jace Barker accounted for two other Cedarville touchdowns.

Mansfield 33, Waldron 7

Quarterback Cole Kindle threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mansfield to the win.

Kindle completed 17 of 25 passes and also ran for a score. Daniel Burton also finished with six catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Waldron returned an interception for a touchdown for a 7-7 tie, but Mansfield dominated from there.

Yellville-Summit 35, Mountainburg 6

Yellville-Summit moved to 4-0 on the season with a 35-6 win over Mountainburg.

The Dragons fell to 1-2.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville wins in Vegas

Fayetteville won its first two matches of pool play in the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. The Lady Purple'Dogs defeated Campolindo, Calif., 25-14, 25-16 then outlasted Coronado, Nev., 24-26, 25-14, 27-25.

Brooke Rockwell finished with 20 kills, while Maddie Lafata added 14 against Coronado. Kennedy Phelan dished out 39 assists.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fort Smith Northside 0

Grace Mobley finished with 14 kills and Brooklyn Ware added 10 to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-10 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Brooke Beyer served up five aces, while Ridglee Thompson dished out 39 assists for Har-Ber.

Shiloh Christian 3, Pea Ridge 0

The Lady Saints remained undefeated in the 4A Northwest Conference with a 25-14, 25-22, 30-28 win over Pea Ridge.

Jill Dudley led Shiloh (10-2, 5-0) with 11 kills, while Ryan Russell added eight kills and four aces. Bella Bonanno contributed 22 digs and three aces, while Reese Jones and Laila Creighton combined for 35 assists.

Rogers Heritage 3, Springdale 0

Emely Salinas hammered 10 kills to lead Rogers Heritage to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 win over Springdale High.

Tiffany Chen led the Lady War Eagles with three aces and dished out 20 assists. Galatia Andrew anchored the defense with 19 digs.

Hackett 3, Green Forest 0

The Lady Hornets improved to 12-0 with a 25-6, 25-7, 25-13 win over Green Forest.

Mackenzie Mendenhall served up four aces and added seven kills. Makenzie Freeman led the attack with eight kills and a team-best five digs. Prairie Vaughn and Alona Rothwell added six each.

PREP TENNIS

Girls

Bentonville West 8, Fort Smith Southside 1

Singles

Cassie Cervantes, West, def. Cate Cole, Southside, 6-3, 6-1

Harini Senthikumar, West, def. Caroline Beneux, Southside, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Kristen Wells, West, def. Ellie Coleman, Southside, 7-5

Allie Nicholas, West, def. Eden Johnson, Southside, 6-1

Maddie Infante, West, def. Marlene Hernandez, Southside, 6-4

Alena Blackburn, Southside, def. Kennedy Mars, West, 6-3

Doubles

Cervantes/Wells, West, def. Bartsch/Lira, Southside, 6-1, 6-2.

Nicholas/Infante, West, def. Albertson/Butz, Southside, 6-4, 6-4.

Senthkumar/Mars, West, def. Farmer/Barr, Southside, 8-3.

Boys

Bentonville West 8, Fort Smith Southside 1

Singles

Graham Hardin, West, def. Ryder Mack, Southside, 6-0, 6-0

Alex Voss, West, def. Rin Ahlert, Southside, 6-4, 6-2

Zack Tappana, West, def. Aden Grady, Southside, 6-0

Garrett Kuhl, West, def. Justin Han, Southside, 6-1

Savuya Ojha, West, def. Maxwell Martin, Southside, 8-3.

Reese Trulove, West, def. Luke Nelson, Southside, 6-1.

Cardon Sullivan, West, def. Ethan Kamolsiri, Southside, 6-1.

Doubles

Robinson Wright/Grayson C., Southside, def. Kuhl/Tappanam, West, 6-3, 7-5

Trulove/Ojha, West, def. Vince LaTorre/Rhett Moss, Southside, 6-4, 7-6

Sullivan/Voss, West, def. Riche/Blackburn, Southside, 8-3.