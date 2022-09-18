Sections
PROTECTING HISTORY

Preserve Arkansas celebrates 40th anniversary

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:12 a.m.
Rachel and Drew Patton on 09/09/2022 at Preserve Arkansas' 40th Anniversary Celebration held at the Hamp Williams Building in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


HOT SPRINGS -- Preserve Arkansas celebrated its 40th anniversary Sept. 9 at the Hamp Williams Building.

The theme for the evening was "People, Places, and Preservation: Building a More Relevant and Equitable Preservation Movement."


Festivities began with a reception and welcome by executive director Rachel Patton followed by a dinner. Preserve Arkansas board President Hunter Windle introduced keynote speaker Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois.

The nonprofit advocates for the preservation of the state's historic and cultural resources.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: Preserve Arkansas 40th Anniversary













Print Headline: Preserve Arkansas celebrates 40th anniversary

