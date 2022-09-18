ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ onstage in Fayetteville





Elsewhere in entertainent, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Pretty Woman' sings

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" (score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall, director of the 1990 movie, based on the screenplay by J.F. Lawton) is onstage for eight performances — 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday — at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $51-$102 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

The center is offering a pre-show, show-themed cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; a mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets, $38 plus fees, include the two cocktails, appetizers and recipe cards for the drinks. Participants must be 21 or older.

LECTURE: True crime talk

Brian Irby, archival assistant at the the Arkansas State Archives, will tell the tale of a man who terrorized Little Rock in the summer of 1912, breaking into houses and shooting at the inhabitants, in "True Crime in Little Rock: The Story of Jack the Shooter," the return of the Old State House's in-person Brown Bag Lunch Lecture programs, noon-1 p.m. Friday at the museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit arkansasheritage.com/old-state-house-museum/oshm-home. The program will also be available live through Zoom, via tinyurl.com/2s4hksvn.

MUSIC: 'SoNA Beyond'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas' "SoNA Beyond" music series of "break the mold" performances kicks off with "Voces Latinas," including performances by Hispanic members of the orchestra and other area musicians, 2 p.m. today at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Admission is free.

Forthcoming performances in the series include a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Murphy Park, 501 S. Pleasant St., Springdale, in conjunction with the Springdale Public Library, and a bilingual performance of Sergei Prokofiev's "Peter & The Wolf" ("Pedro y el lobo") at the Fayetteville Public Library. Admission to both is free. Visit sonamusic.org/sona-beyond.

'MINI-FESTIVAL': 'Acansa Roots'

Actor-director Ben Grimes combines speeches by William Shakespeare with personal insights from his own military service in “Death of Kings,” on Thursday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock. It’s part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South’s four-day “mini-festival.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Acansa Arts Festival of the South features performers with Arkansas connections in a "mini-festival," Wednesday-Saturday. The lineup (except as noted, all performances at 7 p.m.):

◼️ Wednesday: Pianist Tatiana Roitman Mann and clarinettist Alexander Bedenko, New Deal Salon, 2003 Louisiana St., Little Rock. Bedenko and Mann will play the "Clarinet Sonata No. 2," op.120 No. 2, by Johannes Brahms; the "Sonata for Clarinet and Piano" by Francis Poulenc; and Bedenko's arrangements of "Melodie," op.42, and "Serenade Melancholic," op.26, by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky. Bedenko will solo in "Hommage a J.S. Bach" and "Sholem Alekhem, Rov Feidman!" by Bela Kovacs. $30

◼️ Thursday: "Death of Kings." Actor-director Ben Grimes combines speeches by William Shakespeare with personal insights from his own experiences in military service to explore the universal costs and collective trauma of war. Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 204 E. Fourth St., North Little Rock. $20

◼️ Friday: Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe perform in Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St., North Little Rock (in partnership with Argenta Downtown Council and Argenta Vibe concert series). Free; $50 VIP tickets include food and beverages starting at 6 p.m.

◼️ Saturday: guitarist-singer Stuart Montez, Little Rock native and Catholic High graduate, performs at 7:30 p.m. at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. $10

Call (501) 663-2287 or visit ACANSA.org.



