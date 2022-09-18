Queen Elizabeth’s boycott of Israel

In early 1954 (I was 9 years old at the time) the entire Halaby family attended a special viewing of a black-and-white documentary about Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. The setting was the famous Jerusalem, Palestine, YMCA structure, a landmark edifice whose suggestive phallic architectural design is a metaphor for the British Empire's once-upon-a-time dominion over all the seas and more than 65 percent of the world's land mass.

The YMCA was conceived by its benefactor as a center of cultural, athletic, social, and intellectual life. It was built in April 1933, during Britain's Mandate years in Palestine (1918-1948), with an aim to to foster harmony and build the spirit, mind, and body.

After 1948, "the Y" was a haven for the few remaining Palestinian families living under Israeli occupation in West Jerusalem. The twin domes connected to a majestic 152-foot tower with cloistered passages. To the right of its vaulted roof sat an imposing auditorium and conference rooms. To the left, there was a gymnasium and pool where my siblings and I learned how to swim.

Progressing from Guppy to Shark status was one of my childhood accomplishments. So was learning to speak Hebrew, French, and English. So was surviving Israeli harassment, hatred, oppression, and dispossession.

Dressed in their Sunday best, the crowd watching the documentary applauded several times. Hosted by the YMCA and the British legation to Jerusalem, a formal reception was held in the cloistered space. This was my first experience of being a participant in an historic event whose legacy spanned 70 years.

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, the American media outdid itself in reportage on each decade of her reign. We were told that she met 13 U.S. presidents, worked with 15 British prime ministers, traveled to over 120 countries, and promoted and sponsored cultural expressions, including her love and support for all the arts. The queen's classy demeanor gave this great-grandmother a polished iconic image exhibiting poise, elegance, composure, tranquility, and assurance never witnessed in a world leader in the last 120 years.

Contrast the late queen with boorish Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and their ilk.

Her love of horses and corgis, long retreats to Balmoral Castle (her favorite getaway from the bustle of urban Windsor Castle), attention to green spaces, awareness and expertise in the design of manicured gardens. passion for pristine landscapes and their importance in promoting serenity, harmony, and the protection of the natural world (a passion inherited by her son King Charles III) were honed down to the very last detail. She brought that same knowledge, attention and experience to running affairs of state.

Years ago when I led a group of undergraduates to Italy, France, and England to study art in some of the world's finest museums, my students wrote that seeing the queen in her Rolls-Royce (seated in the back and waving as she was leaving Windsor Castle) and seeing the queen mother emerge from Harrod's to take a brief pause to greet passersby were the two most memorable events of their 21-day sojourn abroad.

Most of the recent reportage deals with the queen's life and King Charles III's tribute to his "Dear Mama." The restoration of filial and fraternal love between the king and his estranged sons William and Harry and their spouses is also receiving the attention of the pundits.

Sometimes death has its own mystifying powers to heal and bring about redemption, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Absent from all the reporting are the late queen and new king's views on Israel's treatment of Palestinians, especially Elizabeth's unofficial boycott and refusal to accept an invitation to visit Israel. Charles has also expressed a dim view of the occupation and its effects on the lives of Palestinians.

Two exceptions are Allison Weir's blog "If Americans Knew" and the Al Jazeera network.

On Sept. 10, "If Americans Knew" ran an article headlined "Over 120 Countries, but Never Israel: Queen Elizabeth's Unofficial Boycott." A must-read, the report states that on a 1984 visit to Jordan, the queen, standing on the Jordanian side of the mountainous border overlooking the Jordan River and its low-lying West Bank, "her Highness was disturbed when Israeli jets passed overhead as she looked at the West Bank from across the river. 'How frightening,' she muttered. Then King Hussein's wife, Queen Noor, replied: 'It's terrible.' Later on, upon being shown a map of the West Bank, with settlements marked on it, she said, 'What a depressing map.'"

I am inclined to believe that the Israeli jet fighters' flight was a stick-it-in-your-eye for her Majesty's refusal to visit Israel, after a British official acknowledged that her Majesty's boycott will end "when a sustainable peace will be achieved."

Incensed, former Haaretz editor-in-chief David Landau penned a convoluted and caustic piece accusing the British monarch of being "vengeful" for her father's clamping down on Jewish terrorism during Mandate times, when Irgun terrorism was rampant, including the bombing of Jerusalem's King David Hotel, an attack that killed 91 people including 41 Palestinians, 28 Brits, 19 Jews, Armenians, Syrians, and an Egyptian.

Landau's lament was acrimonious: "Is there another member state of the UN which the British royal family treats with such consistent and studied contempt? The sad but inescapable conclusion, therefore, is that she herself is part of this nasty, petty British intrigue to deny Israel that ranking vestige of legitimation that is in their power to bestow or withhold a royal visit." He called on the queen "to bin these sour-smelling inhibitions and end this boycott."

Ironic, isn't it, that the King David Hotel stood/stands directly across from Jerusalem's iconic Y. Also ironic is the fact that Menachem Begin, who would later become Israel's prime minister, was the mastermind of the bombing. Begin would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

A bit like giving Klaus Barbie, the Butcher of Lyon, a Humanitarian of the Year Award.

On Sept. 9, Al Jazeera reported that "on his first official trip to the occupied West Bank [in January 2020], Prince Charles expressed his heartbreak over witnessing the 'suffering' and 'hardship' endured by the Palestinian population under Israeli occupation. ... During his speech from Bethlehem, Charles said: 'It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians, enabling you to thrive and to prosper.'"

Sky News TV said "the speech constituted the biggest show of support that a member of the royal family ever has [expressed] for the Palestinians." Further, quoting Prince Charles, royal reporter Robert Jobson said that the prince's words ring true: "I believe that the Israel-Palestine conflict is the fundamental reason for the hostility and all the 'pent-up poison' throughout the Islamic world."

Elizabeth II and Charles III observed firsthand the unvarnished truth about Israel's brutal occupation, and refused to remain silent. Their royal affiliation gave them the political cordon sanitaire from the vengeful and hateful diatribes of Israel's acolytes.

On other hand, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's truthful criticism of Israel's policies cost him his job. He was pilloried by his own opportunistic party members (led by Keir Starmer) who joined the chorus to accuse Corbyn of being an antisemite.

Because Britain is a constitutional monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III are constitutionally prevented from overtly commenting and effecting policy changes on Britain's skewed Israel/Palestine question.

Those decisions are left solely in the hands of political hacks whose personal integrity is bought and sold in London's exchange markets and corporate board rooms, a policy that is no different from the "I am a Zionist" policies of Britain's counterpart, the U.S.' Joe Biden.

Raouf J. Halaby of Arkadelphia is a writer, photographer, sculptor, gardener, and a peace activist. Email him at halabys7181@outlook.com.