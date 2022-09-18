Real estate transactions

Playtime Partnership, LLC., to LL Ark. Properties, LLC., L4, Glenn Ridge Crossing, $5,700,000.

Valen Harris, Inc., to Foxden Capital, LLC., L13, The Village At Rahling Road, $3,750,000.

Greshman Properties, LLC., to SH Warehouse, LLC., 6801 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock. Tract 69, Little Rock Industrial District, $3,500,000.

Doyle W. Rogers, Jr.; Barbara Josephine Rogers Hoover; Doyle W. Rogers, Sr. And Josephine Ray Rogers Joint Revocable Trust to FW Holdings Research Properties, LLC; Karen Flake L2, Medical Plaza West, $3,355,682.

Womob Fresenius Little Rock, LLC., to SMBC Leasing And Finance, Inc., L1R, Fumic, $3,047,805.

Eagle Bank & Trust Company to Rogers River Holdings, LLC., L9RR, Maumelle Curve Business Park, $2,350,000.

Westwood Real Estate Development Company, LLC., to AA Properties, LLC., Valley Crest Court, Little Rock. L33, Valley Falls Estates Phase IV; L34R, Valley Falls Estates Replat, $1,850,000.

ZTB Development Co, LLC., to Keltner Properties Corp., 15620 (a.k.a. 15616) Alexander Road, Alexander. L1, PBGH (Alexander) Replat-Town Of Alexander, $1,396,760.

John Downes; Elizabeth Downes to Roderick Romilly; Shirley Romilly; The Rod And Shirley Romilly Living Trust, L14 B57, Pleasant Valley, $1,225,000.

Riverside Bank to James Raney Cain; Leslie Ann Cain, 5421 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L6 B9, Newton, $1,200,000.

A. Wycliff Nisbet, Jr.; Alexis Nisbet Reid; Alexis O. Nisbet; Adam D. Reid to Mary Ruth Stewart; Trenton Lee Stewart, 1729 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls40-41, Cliffewood, $854,500.

Robert T. Deton; Amanda W. Denton to Mimi Myer Hurst; Mimi Myer Hurst Trust Ls88-89, Shadowlawn, $740,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc., to Marcus Jones; Carrie J. Jones, 4 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L14 B66, Chenal Valley, $639,000.

Michael F. Kuhn; Jamie Kuhn to Derrick Surratt; Viola Surratt, 109 Jacob Court, Little Rock. L33 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $630,000.

Jemeca Edwards; Jemeca Edwards Revocable Trust to Joshua W. Neal; Hollyann Neal, 14106 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L4 B18, Woodlands Edge, $610,000.

Gloria Gary Futrell; Gloria Gary Futrell Revocable Trust to Michael Sizemore, L11 B1, Chardeaux Court, $610,000.

Philip S. Anderson to Jake T. King; Margaret L. King, 4716 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. L33, Cliffewood, $600,000.

Dale J. Roberts; Lisa Marie Roberts; Tracey Roberts; Donna Ruth Gilbert (dec'd); Kellie Gilbert (dec'd) to Phuc Pham; Dung Thi Lai, 207 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L50 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $597,000.

Ronald Mark Curtis; Cynthia A. Curtis; Curtis Family Trust to Bharatbhai Hamirani; Mina B. Hamirani, L6 B19, Woodlands Edge, $555,000.

Jake King; Margaret M. King to Byron Nicholas Wilkes, 5116 P St., Little Rock. L21 B3, McGehee, $550,000.

JWJ Investments, LLC., to Aziz Lalani; Rahim Matani. L6 & Tract A, Phillips, $550,000.

Downen Rental Properties, Inc., to Abwein Village Retail, LLC., Blk 31, CO Brack; Pt NW 18-1N-12W, $550,000.

Ronnie Hines; Debra Hines; Gregory S. Harrington; DeLinda A. Harrington, 214 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L51 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $525,000.

Liberty Enterprise Group, LLC., to Atlas Ventures, LLC., 5120 W. 65th St., Little Rock. L1R, SM Thom Replat-Cresthills/Leigh And Butler Acres, $525,000.

Ollie Jack Hartsell, III to Ryan Michael Kiernan, 7100 Beck Road, Little Rock. L1R, O. Jack Hartsell, III Inc. Replat, $499,999.

Peter Michael Nelson; Melanie Nelson to Wyze Buy & Hold, LLC., L24, Robinwood Unrecorded $496,000.

James Bryan Dunlap; Kelley M. Dunlap; Dunlap Living Trust to Chad Taylor; Hayley Taylor, L30 B16, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Derek Hollowoa; Brooke Hollowoa, 40 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L68 B2, Copper Run Phase III, $468,000.

Sam M. Richardson, III; Sara Miller Richardson; Richardson Family Revocable Trust to John Andrew Richardson, 615 Epernay Place, Little Rock. L7 B78, Chenal Valley, $451,400.

Robert Leacock; Stefanie Leacock to Alyssa Farmer; Daniel Binder, 120 Crystal Court, Little Rock. L3 B17, Midland Hills, $450,000.

Darlene Lackey to Alex Lee Winfrey; Julie Winfrey, 11809 Timber Creek Road, North Little Rock. Pt NW SW 30-3N-12W, $445,000.

Susan Jeter to Thomas N. Rose, Jr.; Thomas N. Rose, Jr., Trust No. 1, 224 Schoolwood Lane, Cammack Village. L25, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $430,000.

Karen Leigh Dinger; Michael Scott Dinger to Katie Elizabeth Keese; David Thomas Clayton, 6 Deer Valley Cove, Maumelle. L58 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $429,900.

Michael F. Weiner; Kimberly A. Weiner; The Weiner Family Revocable Living Trust to Amelia Barnes, 14 Perdido Circle, Little Rock. L142, St. Charles, $412,500.

Ian Hinkler; Noressa Kennedy Hinkler to Jake L. Johnson; Joyce M. Johnson, 104 Bouriese Circle, Maumelle. L1053, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $412,000.

Jacob E. Hall to William C. McKinney, Jr.; Alice J. McKinney; The McKinney Family Trust ,5 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L41 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $395,000.

Nadia Davignon to Brady Cox; Madison Cox, 12607 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock. L2 B7, Woodlands Edge, $390,000.

Edward Turner Womble to Matthew Harmon; Kristen Brooke Thomsen, 25 Inverness Circle, Little Rock. L10 B12, Pleasant Valley, $386,000.

Derek R. Taylor; Kristine K. Taylor to Craig Bryan Watson; Michele Brown Watson, 45 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock. L119 B48, Chenal Valley, $384,900.

Benjamin H. Krain; Summer E. Krain to Daniel Patton Russell; Jessica Leigh Russell, 23 Blue Mountain Drive, Maumelle. L37, Edgewater, $380,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 8 Norfork Cove, Maumelle. L24R, Riverland Heights Single Family Detached, $380,000.

Menco Construction, LLC., to Elvin Zapata; Nagenena Zapata, 9833 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L4, Millers Glen Phase 6, $379,900.

Virginia Boheler; Lutheran S. Boheler (dec'd) to Austin Carter; Mandy Carter, 9423 Bridge Creek Road, Sherwood. L47, Bridge Creek Farms, $375,000.

Krisoula B. Faller; Virginia L. Branting Revocable Trust to Charles Stein; Mary Kathryn Stein L8 B31, Park View, $375,000.

Tyler Diven Osborne; Sara Elizabeth Osborne; Sara Elizabeth Richmond to Barkley Stuart Thompson; Hill Benson Thompson, 8600 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L182, Leawood Manor 2nd, $375,000.

Jared L. Averitt; Jennifer L. Averitt to Marlon Johnson; Tiffany Johnson, 10 Windsor Valley Court, North Little Rock. L19 B7, Windsor Valley, $374,900.

Peggy D. Kerin; Peggy D. Kerin Revocable Trust to Dennis Anderson; Victoria Anderson L174, St. Charles, $372,000.

Tommy Pruss; Sharon Pruss to David S. Blackburn; Joann D. Blackburn, 3108 Southern Cove, Cabot. L15, Westbrook, $365,000.

Michael A. Pew; Tracey L. Pew to Kodi Liddell, 134 Cabanel Drive Maumelle. L1216, The Quarters-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $361,525.

Steven Anthony Nichols; Natasha Nichols to Quentin Connell; Jennie Connell, 6500 Jim Hall Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW 33-4N-11W, $355,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc., to Anjali A. Patel; Ajaykumar A. Patel; Trusha A. Patel, 76 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1682, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $352,294.

JV Choice Properties, LLC., to Carl Quist, 7922 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock. L43R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $350,000.

Jeffrey D. Hall to Kyler Depriest; Amanda Depriest, 336 W. Maddox Road, Jacksonville. Pt N/2 SE 6-3N-10W, $349,000.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC., to Joseph Sitzman; Mackenzie Sitzman, 3024 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L64 B11, Stonehill Phase VI, $345,000.

Opal Investments, LLC., to Steven Matthew Saunders; Sarah Ann Saunders, 3103 Ridge Pass Road, Little Rock. L146, Echo Valley 1st, $340,000.

Henry C. Kelly to FW Holdings Research Properties, LLC; Karen Flake, L2, Medical Plaza West, $335,579.

James T. Kincannon; John A. Kincannon Revocable Trust to Barbara E. Stone, 11540 Crystal Bay Circle, North Little Rock. L1 Blk N, Riverbend On The Arkansas River, $325,000.

Brennan Barkley; Sarah Taylor-Barkley to Emily Reams, 4209 B St., Little Rock. L9 B3, Pinehurst, $325,000.

John Edward Murphy to Luke Reilly; Haley Reilly, 2415 Blackwood Road, Little Rock. L83, Kingwood Place, $322,500.

Jeffery Ryan Mack; Joana Marie Mack to Jason Williams; Leshala Denise Williams, 14 Cherryhill Cove, Little Rock. L39 B4, Cherry Creek, $320,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Mark Galen Johnson; Nancy Lynn Johnson, 28 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L21 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $315,000.

Jennifer Jones to Eric McCaskey, 710 N. Harrison St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B16, Lincoln Park, $315,000.

Brett Michael Harris to Prathyusha Bagam; Vijay Bhaskar Hari, 4110 Forest Dale Drive, Little Rock. L18, Charleston Heights Phase I, $310,000.

Carla Price; Leah Hobson to Lindsey Nicole Hatfield; David Andrew Hatfield, 6931 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L38 B2, Gap Creek, $310,000.

Osiris Gamiochipi to Shelbe Sullivan; Patrick Barnett, Jr., 10510 Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Ls9-10 B36, Town Of Mabelvale, $305,000.

Stephen Bradley Weeks; Lori Weeks to Mike Wojtkowski; Tammy Wojtkowski, 11 Saint Thomas Drive, Maumelle. L6, St Thomas 2nd, $305,000.

Michele R. Hutchison to Kevin Patrick Waltermire; Rebecca Liegh Bona, 3412 I St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B6, East Pulaski Heights, $300,000.

Meagan Elizabeth Davis to Jordan Patterson Johnson, Sr.; Angela Staley Johnson; The PKS Trust, 223 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L26 B7, Elmhurst, $299,000.

Lee Butler Jackson; Pamela Gazette Jackson to Barlo Ross Hardin, II, 2920 Youngwood Road, Little Rock. L473, Kingwood Place, $298,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Angela Johnson, 30 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L20 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $290,000.

Daniel M. Rankin; Kimberley A. Rankin to Martha McWilliams, 225 E. B Ave., North Little Rock. L6 B10, Park Hill NLR, $285,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Susanna L. Chance, L12 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $279,000.

Mary Elizabeth Hudson; Mary Elizabeth Keller to Davin Anaya, L55 B203, Park Hill NLR, $275,000.

Rain Investments 1, LLC., to Michael J. Hesse, 1902 & 1904 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. Lot A, Tyrell Replat-North Argenta, $265,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Luke Harrison Atwill, L53, White Oak Crossing, $263,045.

Evan J. Tuck; Cameron J. Tuck to Stone Clark; Madeline Davis, 1720 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B2, Northbrook, $260,000.

Timothy L. Brannon; Rosa Delagarza to Linda Horton, 106 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L727, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $260,000.

Benjamin Shields; Lindsey Shields to Seunghyun Kim, 8 Cherry Leaf Cove, Little Rock. L25 B13, Cherry Creek, $260,000.

Bradley Lyle Heim; Ada Danalene Heim; Brian J. Heim; Bonnie Schaeffer Heim; Denise L. Eisele; Denise L. Heim; Kent Eisele to Ronald Lee Oliver, L4 B2, Lakewood Northeast, $255,000.

Derek Michael Hollowoa; Brooke Anne Hollowoa; Brooke Anne Woodward; Troy Dwaine Hollowoa to Kimberly Aleen Patterson Finch, 619 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L10 B10, Gibralter Heights, $255,000.

Eric Steele to Andrew Whitney; Ana Whitney, 8116 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L6R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $250,000.

NSF, LLC., to Rogers River Holdings, LLC., L10A, Maumelle Curve Business Park, $250,000.

KB Brockinton Irrevocable Gift Trust; Matthew R. Bockinton to L. Cash Properties, LLC., 201 Inmon Drive, North Little Rock. L1, Kenbrook, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Terrance Lamar Ellington; McCall Ellington, 10308 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L64, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $243,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Nathan Lotridge; Hope Lotridge, 8605 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L9, White Oak Crossing, $243,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to McKenna Adams; Sergio M. Ceja, 10309 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L49, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $241,927.

Linda Hutson Shatsar; Linda Hutson Shatsar Revocable Trust to Barton L. Sherwood; Lorra L. Sherwood, L111 B1, Gap Creek, $240,000.

Donald R. Pharis; Julie J. Pharis (dec'd) to Danielle Sparks, 45 Zircon Drive, Maumelle. L100, Park Ridge, $239,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Curtis Wayne Watts; Brazierdene Lurue Watts, 8608 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L50, White Oak Crossing, $237,205.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Tamika Lakesha Mullen, 10300 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L66, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $236,665.

Austin Carter; Mandy Carter to William Blake Gabriel, 55 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood. L15 B4, Oakbrooke Phase II, $235,000.

Phillip D. Finley; Julie A. Finley to Ronnie Edwin Ross; Cambray Nicole Ross, 62 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L89, Westfield Phase IV, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Lola E. Taylor, 8609 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L8, White Oak Crossing, $232,000.

Nolen Hughes to Amy Decker, 11463 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L49 B5, Walton Heights, $230,000.

Joshua M. Jordan; Kristen Jordan to Bakk Home, LLC., L9 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $229,900.

Commissioner In Circuit to Cool Projects, Inc., 415 Parliament S., Little Rock. L27 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $228,247.

Amanda G. DePriest to Victor Marquez Govea, 411 Hayley Court, Sherwood. L40, Hayley Heights, $228,000.

Adam David Cocchiaro; Catherine Marie Cocchiaro to Hollastay, LLC., 519 East 15th St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B62, Original City Of Little Rock, $226,500.

Eric E. Marcotte; Stacy Eubanks Marcotte to Leah Deann Gillette, 2 Crape Myrtle Place, Little Rock. L392, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $220,000.

Carlos Bustamante; Megan Bustamante to Shiv Singh, 5508 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock. L428, Trammel Estates Phase II, $220,000.

Jacob Matthew Briggs to Ashley N. Nix; Brady L. Nix, 18 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock. L545, Walnut Valley 3rd, $215,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC., to Brianna Love; Tyler Davis, 1300 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L54 B2, Park Hill NLR, $215,000.

Lance C. Montalbano; Kristin C. Montalbano to Carl-Henry J. Chouloute, 303 Merganzer Drive, Jacksonville. L299, Northlake Phase IV-A, $215,000.

Vardaman Family Trust; Charles L. Vardaman; Brandy L. Vardaman to GCI Development, LLC., 3606 Garrison Road, Little Rock. Pt NE NE 25-2N-15W, $215,000.

Rodger D. Harrell; Nancy Ann Harrell to Billy V. Morden; Linda Morden; Morden Revocable Trust, Pt NE SE 23-3N-11W, $212,500.

Andrea M. Robertson to Brian N. Dailey, 18 White Willow Court, Little Rock. L306, Pleasant View Phase V, $205,000.

Donald G. Deaton; The DGD Revocable Trust to Emilio Rizo; Kelsi Hattaway, 15 Ludington Cove, Little Rock. L12, Sanford East, $202,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Matthew David Thompson, 10008 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock. L169, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $201,000.

Louis T. Nalley, Jr.; Margaret R. Nalley; Nalley Living Trust to Margaret Elisabeth Nalley, 922 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L17 B3, Wildwood Place, $200,000.

Nathan Lamar Turner to Adam C. Farrell; Sarah Farrell, 11016 Denton Road, Sherwood. L3 B3, Bear Paw, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to George Anthony Brown, Jr.; Autumn Nicole Eddington, 10312 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L31, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $197,000.

TJG Properties, LLC., to Jasmine L Black, 9 Berrywood Circle, Little Rock. L20, Plaza Terrace, $193,900.

Justin F. Gunn; Sheri L. Gunn to BB Tuna, LLC., L20 B8, Elmhurst, $192,831.

Jesse Simon; Amber Simon to Kelvin Leonardi Volquez Nunez; Whitney Noelle Volquez, 9 Prospect Cove, North Little Rock. L135, White Oak Village, $190,000.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC., to Donielle RaShaun Williams, 721 & 723 Smart St., Jacksonville. Ls1-2, Dupree's East Jacksonville, $189,000.

Alexander Beard to Thelma Joshua, 10611 Rockbrook Drive, Sherwood. L22 B1, Windridge, $188,000.

The Goins Agency, Inc., to Monica F. Williams, 1616 Charlotte Drive, Little Rock. L166, Broadmoor North, $185,200.

Carlos Espana to Marvin's Garden, LLC., Ls27-28 B9, Fairfield Section F, $185,100.

Kandice West to Ronald L. West; Kandice West, L15 B4, Taylor Park, $185,000.

Benjamin Reed Hopper to Donesha Barton, 3 Woodhill Court, Little Rock. L40 B1, Timber Ridge, $182,000.

Carolyn J. Moory to Otis W. Dixon; Brittany J. Young, 13016 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock. L153, Otter Creek Community Phase I,$181,000.

CRS REI Group, LLC., to Christa R. Gregory, 2121 S. Chester St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B1, Wat Worthen; Ls5-6 B21, Weldon E. Wright, $180,200.

Iris D. Stovall; Al D. Stovall (dec'd) to Regions Capital, LLC., Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $180,000.

Kyle Crosland; Annamieka Crosland to Benjamin Williams; Micah Davis, 4501 Rosemont Drive, North Little Rock. L22 B15, Lakewood, $178,000.

Ashtyn Leann Knowles to Barry Bennett; Barakah Bennett, 51 Oak Forest Drive, Maumelle. L111, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $177,000.

Nathan Alexander; Sandra Alexander to Marilyn Faye Thompson, L5 B5, Westwood Heights, $176,400.

Helga Settles to Marrecca Garrett, 1313 Chervic Circle, North Little Rock. L159, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $175,000.

Bassam Jarkas; Sonya Jarkas to Shopping Delite, Inc., Pt SW SE 24 & Pt NW NE 25-3N-11W, $175,000.

Denetra Brown to Carmen Cypher, 1101 Stevenson Cove, Jacksonville. L57, Growing Pines Phase II, $175,000.

Kelly French to Stephen P. Barrier, 38 Kingspark Drive, Maumelle. L74, Kingspark, $170,000.

Charlotte M. West to Michael Sutterfield, 932 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L7 B6, Park Hill NLR, $170,000.

Crazy Horse Properties, LLC., to Joseph Gaziola, 515 South Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW NW 29-3N-10W, $170,000.

Nicholas A. Mellenthin to Gloria Dean Ross, 7 Hickory Lane, Maumelle. L18, Brookshire, $170,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Colson Services, LLC., 1327 Hanger St., Little Rock. L6 B3, Dodge, $169,500.

REI Nation, LLC., to Austin Wilhelm; Madeline Wilhelm, 822 Mellon St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B19, Success, $167,900.

Monica R. Young to Jasmine Ames; Brenda Amesm 110 Highland Point Cove, Maumelle. L15, Windwood Village Phase I, $166,900.

KCTM Properties, LLC., to Neitrisha Harris, 19 Oaken Trail, Jacksonville. L140, Green Valley Phase II, $166,500.

Alfred Lloyd Jackson to Sedrick Jackson, 1011 Arthur Drive, Little Rock. L83, University Park North Plat 2, $165,000.

Alana Garbacz; Alana Cormier to Jasmine L. Johnson, 1220 Essex Lane, Sherwood. L4 B2, Royal Manor, $163,500.

Norman DePaul Brown; Ralph Jean Vogel Family Trust to M&D Group, LLC., L9, Leawood Heights 1st, $162,400.

BJR Group, Inc., to Shannon Langhorn, 64 Pinedale Circle, Mabelvale. L30, Pinedale Cove, $162,000.

Mark Cantal Pennington; Shawn Edward Pennington to Steven Spragg; Tara Spragg, 34 Oaken Trail, Jacksonville. L101, Green Valley Phase I, $160,000.

Perry V. Whitmore to BLTO, LLC., L51, Secluded Hills Phase I, $160,000.

Bill Gray; Paula P. Gray; Gray Living Trust to Brook Marie Scalzo; Michael Ruffner; Tammy Felts, 4924 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B12, Lakewood, $159,900.

Bill Gray; Paula P. Gray to Brook Marie Scalzo; Michael Ruffner; Tammy Felts, 4924 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B12, Lakewood, $159,900.

Andrew Reddin to Ryan Jesse Brooks, 3 Tortoise Park Cove, Little Rock. L50, Turtle Creek, $157,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Christy Dang, 4936 School St., North Little Rock. Blk 91, John L. Atkins School, $156,000.

Debbie Pumphrey; Estate Of Sandra Kaye Roberson/Sandra Fuller-Roberson (dec'd) to Troy Mitchell Shelton, 804 Stagecoach Village Court, Little Rock. L79, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $155,000.

Mary C. Dugger; Mary Carolyn Dugger to Anthony Sturdevant; Irene Johnson, 9701 Sunset Lane, Little Rock. Pt W/2 SE 6-1S-12W (L11, Sunset Acres Annex No.1), $152,500.

SJ Valley Homes, LLC., to Marcia Gober, 113 Audubon Cove, Sherwood. L27, Audubon Cove, $151,000.

Estate Of Michaele Elona Breen (dec'd); Kevin Fulton to Taylor Cross; Jessica Cross, 27 Creekridge Circle, North Little Rock. L39, Creekdale, $150,000.