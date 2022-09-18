Sanders at home following surgery

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders was released from an Arkansas hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer, according to a statement released by her campaign.

"Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital--cancer free," Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said. "She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home."

Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning "soon," but it was not known precisely when she would return.

Sanders said Friday when announcing the surgery that a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

In his statement released Saturday, Deere said Sanders "is in great spirits," and is grateful for the care she received.