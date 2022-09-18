Searcy man gets time for meth-ring role

A White County man was sentenced on Friday to spend 3½ years in federal prison for his part in a methamphetamine trafficking ring broken up by federal authorities in 2019 in an investigation dubbed Operation “Mad Hatter.” Eric Golden Thorn Sr., 48, of Searcy, was one of 12 people indicted by a federal grand jury in a 22-count indictment handed up in March 2020 that charged Thorn and others with drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thorn pleaded guilty last May before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a plea deal that could have resulted in a prison sentence ranging from 10 years to life.

Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, Thorn, whose criminal history score of zero placed him in Category I, the lowest category on the criminal history category scale of I-VI, had a recommended guideline sentencing range of 70 to 87 months in prison, 2 to 5 years supervised release and a potential fine range from $25,000 to $10 million. Thorn’s attorney, Dominique King of Little Rock, withdrew an earlier request for a downward variance below the low-end guideline range sentence but asked Moody instead that he consider sentencing Thorn to the low end of the range, “based on not only the circumstances from the offense … but based on Mr. Thorn’s history and physical condition.” King said that Thorn’s behavior on pre-trial release had been exemplary, and described him as, “pretty much a model citizen, considering the circumstances, since this case originated.” “He has always been willing to comply with his conditions of release,” King said, “he has gotten employment, he has not had any violations and he is not only a husband but a father to several children and has dealt with a lot of turmoil from his actions that he has caused.” King said that Thorn, who has been disabled for the past 20 years, had recently been diagnosed with potentially life-threatening sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during the night and can lead to serious heart problems.

“His health has deteriorated to the point that there is a fear he will stop breathing and go into cardiac arrest,” King said. “I would ask the court to take that into consideration.” After apologizing to the court for his actions, Thorn said he has specific plans for his life once he is released from prison.

“ Eve r y b o dy wa n t s to mentor but I want to mentor adults,” Thorn said. “If we can educate the community to get behind this and see what to watch for, we can stop a lot of these drug transactions in Searcy.” “Do you have any comments about your son’s involvement in this case?” Moody asked.

Thorn’s son, Eric Golden Thorn Jr., 27, also of Searcy, is a co-defendant in the case. The younger Thorn pleaded guilty in May to drug conspiracy and last month was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

“I dropped the ball on that and I’m deeply hurt by my son’s deeds and incarceration,” Thorn said. “I raised him to stay away from this stuff and I’m deeply hurt.” “Are you saying you didn’t have anything to do with your son being involved in this?” Moody asked.

“Oh, yes,” Thorn replied, quickly. “He was with me sometimes during the process.” “But you said you raised him not to do this kind of thing,” Moody said. “That confuses me.” “I know, I know,” Thorn replied. “Like I said, you know, when you get caught up in the streets sometimes you make a lot of bad decisions, bad mistakes, and this was one of them.” “His mistake or yours?” Moody asked.

“Mine, sir,” Thorn said. “It was my mistake.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner, when asked her position, told Moody she would ask for a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, “with any departures the court may deem appropriate.” With that, Moody sentenced Thorn to 42 months in prison and five years supervised release once he leaves prison. After noting Thorn’s record while on pre-trial release, the judge allowed him to remain free while the Bureau of Prisons assigns him to a facility. Moody ordered Thorn to report to the designated prison facility no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 28.



