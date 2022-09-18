SMALL COLLEGES REPORT: Gatewood’s move to Arkansas Tech proving well for former Southside standout

Taye Gatewood threw for three touchdowns and ran for a third in Arkansas Tech's 35-13 win over East Central in the Wonder Boys' home opener on Sept. 10.

Gatewood ran for another score and passed for 212 yards during the team's 41-34 overtime loss to Southeastern Oklahoma.

A Fort Smith Southside graduate (2018), it's been a bit of a bumpy road for the former Mavericks' two-way star. Gatewood initially signed with East Central out of high school.

He might have stayed in Ada, Okla., too, had he not been relegated to backup duties. Rather than sit, Gatewood reached out to ATU football coach Kyle Shipp.

"I bet on myself and talked to Coach Shipp," Gatewood said. "The quarterback at East Central was going to be their starter. Getting a chance to play was big. (But) I knew I had to first beat out (other potential quarterbacks) guys."

On the Tech campus since last January, Gatewood's move to Russellville makes for easier drives home, too.

"It's been kind of a roller coaster," he said. "I've been able to get through it. The experience here at Tech is pretty unbelievable. Everything has been good so far."

Gatewood has two seasons of eligibility.

Down 3-0 in last week's game, Gatewood threw two second-quarter touchdowns to Jordan Edington and Travis Tobey to put the Wonder Boys (1-1) ahead 14-3 at halftime.

Gatewood's third-quarter touchdown run made it 21-6. He threw his final touchdown pass, a 19-yarder to Matthew Rivera, in the fourth quarter to extend Tech's lead to 35-13.

Gatewood said losing the opener was tough because of the anticipation.

"The first game, it was kind of frustrating, and then wanting to play this game against my old team was a little tough," Gatewood said. "It was a long wait."

Ennis kicks Harding past SEO

Former Greenwood kicker Grant Ennis kicked a 30-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter in Harding's 38-13 win over Southeastern Oklahoma.

Ennis, a junior, also made good on all five of his PAT attempts as the Bison improved to 2-0 in the GAC. Hading will host Southern Arkansas this week.

For the season, Ennis was 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts. For his career, Ennis is now 20-of-27 in field goal attempts and 120-of-125 on point-after attempts.

The former Greenwood kicker has had three touchdowns in the first two games as well.

Gleason putting up big numbers

Former Muldrow quarterback Braden Gleason has picked up in 2022 where he left off a year ago.

The Emporia State (Kan.) redshirt junior threw for 3,393 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore and completed 23-of-37 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns during the Hornets' 42-17 blowout of Northeastern State (Okla.) on Sept. 1.

Last week, Gleason completed 29-of-45 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown in Emporia's 21-13 loss to Central Oklahoma. Gleason also ran for a score.

For his career, he now has 40 touchdown passes in parts of three seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022).

Castillow digging it at Ouachita

Lexie Castillow (Greenwood) had 19 digs to help lead Ouachita Baptist to its first Great American Conference victory of the fall, a brisk 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 win over Southern Arkansas.

Castillow, a graduate student, has appeared in 51 of the team's 54 sets this season. She leads OBU with 286 digs (5.86 per set). She had a career-high 607 digs during the 2019 season.

Castillow had 559 digs (5.27 per set) during the 2021 season.

Castillow helped lead Greenwood to 25-19, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20 win over Jonesboro in the 6A finals.

The Lady Tigers (7-7 overall and 1-2 in the GAC) hit the road for matches at Henderson State and Arkansas Tech this week.

Koeth running well at OBU

It didn't take Taylor Koeth (Greenwood) long to set a strong pace for the 2022 cross country season. The Ouachita Baptist University junior won Ouachita's Bob Gravett Invitational 5K Road Race on Sept. 3. For her effort, she was named the Great American Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the first week of the season.

Koeth won her first race by 17 seconds. She also finished with a personal best time of 18:21.1.

The Greenwood native helped the Lady Tigers to a first-place finish by a whopping 30-point margin.

Koeth and the Tigers travel to Joplin Saturday to compete in the Missouri Southern Stampede, which is where the NCAA Regionals will be held this November.

Burns scores two TDs

Bryant Burns caught three passes for 60 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, in Southwest Baptist University's 41-17 rout of Texas Permian Basic (Midland, Texas) on Sept. 3. Burns had but five receptions for 36 yards for the Bearcats during the 2021 season.

An Ozark standout who played for his dad, Jeremie, Burns is a Pre-Med major.

As a freshman, during the awkward 2020 COVID campaign, Burns didn't catch a pass during the team's abbreviated three-game season.

Burns was targeted during SWBU's 49-10 loss to No. 6 West Florida last week. The Bearcats travel to Findlay, Ohio this week to play the 0-2 Oilers. It's the first meeting ever between the schools.

Freeman leading CBC

Former Hackett great Madeline Freeman is second in kills (83) with Central Baptist College in Conway. She's averaging 2.86 kills per set.

The Lady Mustangs (2-6) face Philander Smith today. Earlier this season (Sept. 6), Freeman had a career-high 16 kills against the Panthers.

Freeman, a true freshman, is second on the team in digs with 81. Freeman was a three-time All-State selection while in high school. She was a state tournament MVP, selected to the All-Star team, and was Hackett's 2022 Valedictorian.

Luke sparks UAMS

Sophomore Larkin Luke (Greenwood) had two blocks and a kill during Thursday's 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 loss to the University of Arkansas-Monticello. Luke has appeared in all 15 of Henderson State's matches this season.

She appeared in six matches during the 2021 season with seven kills.

Luke had a season-high six kills and four blocks during an Aug. 31 win over UAPB. For the season, the former Greenwood standout is averaging 1.10 kills per set. Luke is fifth in team kills and third in blocks.

THIRD AND GOAL: Camryn Presley (Greenwood) had 14 kills and three blocks during Hendrix's sweep of Lyon College last week. ... Zac Henson (Alma) and the Ouachita Tigers' football team rolled to a 45-0 win over Southern Nazarene last week. A three-year starter at tackle, Henson played in all 11 games for OBU last season, helping the Tigers to a solid running game (fourth in rushing nationally). ... Macie Cash (Greenwood) was fifth at Ouachita Baptist University's Bob Gravett Invitational 5K Road Race on Sept. 3. ... Darin Davenport (Southside) had two tackles in the University of Central Arkansas' 27-14 loss to No. 5 Missouri State on Sept. 1. ... Derrick Wise (Northside) had a punt return for 14 yards during UCA's 59-3 loss to No. 22 Ole Miss last week. ... John Brown University freshman Emma Morton (Van Buren) was 34th last week at the Rogers State Invitational last week. ... Olivia Melton (Southside) had five kills in Indian River State College's match with Webber International University. Melton helped lead Southside to a 69-22-3 record during her three seasons with the team. ... Carter Schmidt (Van Buren) had her first career collegiate kill during a Sept. 3 win over Kentucky State. ... Jett Frazier (Northside) drove in a run with a double and scored a run during Carl Albert State College's 6-2 win over Eastern Oklahoma State last Tuesday. Frazier pitched two scoreless innings in Thursday's win over Labette College. ... Reed Carroll (Greenwood) homered and scored three times during the Vikings' 12-11 win over Labette College. Logan Taylor (Alma) allowed one hit (21 strikes) over two innings.

Lexie Castillow



Grant Ennis



Madeline Freeman



Taylor Koeth

