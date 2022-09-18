Smart’s team the same old Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship.

The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their SEC opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.

Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia's first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, Smart said.

"That was a very special group. That's going to linger in our building," Smart said. "Not the championship, but the way they practiced, the way they carried themselves."

Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another score. Just like the Bulldogs' 49-3 victory over Oregon and 33-0 win over Samford, Bennett didn't take a snap in the fourth quarter. He reminded his teammates that it won't stay this easy.

"We're going to have to play a four-quarter game at some point. We're going to have to stay in shape," Bennett said. "This isn't going to happen every week."

Tight end Brock Bowers had 5 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a score. Georgia let 10 players carry the ball, rushing for 212 yards.

The Bulldogs' defensive line overwhelmed South Carolina's front. A defender was in quarterback Spencer Rattler's face almost every time he dropped back more than three steps. The Oklahoma transfer got off just three deep balls, with two of them intercepted. He didn't play in the fourth quarter and was 13 of 25 for 118 yards.

"I obviously did a [horrible] job of getting our team ready to play today regardless of how many guys we had out," said South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, who was missing six defensive players. "I don't even want to hear it. We had a good enough team to go out there and compete."

NO. 2 ALABAMA 63,

LA-MONROE 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49 1/2-point underdog Warhawks (1-2) a week after a much closer-than-expected victory over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking.

It wasn't a seamless performance for either the Tide offense or Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

He completed passes for 13 of 18 yards for 236 yards but also threw his first two interceptions of the season. He did run for a 7-yard score, where he spun near the goal line and dove across.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 31,

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 0

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State.

Boosted by its first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week's SEC win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins (2-1) in the inaugural meeting.

Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 on Sept. 5, 2009. The Wildcats gave Coach Mark Stoops a victory over his hometown school.

Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 377 with sparkling catches by his receivers. He hit Dane Key and Chris Lewis with TD passes of 3 and 2 yards, respectively, and rushed for a 1-yard TD early in the second quarter. That run jump-started the Wildcats after a scoreless opening period in which promising drives stalled and Youngstown's Troy Jakubec intercepted Levis at the 3.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 63,

AKRON 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee over Akron.

Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers (3-0) jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips (1-2).

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 251 yards and two scores in the first 30 minutes and finished with 298 yards.

NO. 18 FLORIDA 31,

SOUTH FLORIDA 28

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Etienne's 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining helped Florida rally to beat South Florida.

Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal with 23 seconds left for South Florida (1-2) that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance at making the kick after Andrew Beardall dropped the snap while trying to get the ball down.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was off for the second consecutive week. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards and 2 interceptions. The second one came in the end zone on a head-scratching play call by Coach Billy Napier. Instead of potentially taking the lead, Florida trailed 28-24.

NO. 20 MISSISSIPPI 42,

GEORGIA TECH 0

ATLANTA -- Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground.

Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback for Mississippi (3-0), but the plan to make it a running game was apparent from the first possession. On third-and-7 from the Georgia Tech 17, Judkins ran for the first down. The freshman then rumbled to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 7.

LSU 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 16

BATON ROUGE — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit to defeat Mississippi State.

Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 210 yards without an interception, and also rushed for 93 yards, mostly on scrambles that frustrated and wore down the Bulldogs.

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) outscored Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) 21-0 in the fourth quarter and 31-3 during the game’s final 31 minutes.

Armoni Goodwin sealed it with his 47-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left. The Tigers didn’t take its first lead until early in the fourth quarter, when they cashed in on Austin Williams’ muffed punt on his own 10.

Daniels’ spinning, tackle-slipping scramble up the middle on third and goal from the 3 made it 17-16 on what was also LSU’s first third-down conversion of the game.

The Tigers widened the margin with a 14-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that consumed six minutes. Daniels connected with Malik Nabers on three drive-sustaining passes — two on third down, followed by a 27-yard floater on fourth and 3. Josh Williams powered in from 7 yards out on the next play to make it 24-16.

MISSOURI 34,

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 17

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri made it a clear priority to get wide receiver Luther Burden III more involved in the team's final tuneup before entering SEC play, and the move paid immediate dividends in a victory over Abilene Christian.

After the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats' opening drive of the game, Burden received the ensuing punt on a bounce along the left sideline at his own 22-yard line, then followed his blockers across the field before racing down the right stripe for a 78-yard score.

VANDERBILT 38,

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 28

DEKALB, Ill. -- Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes and Vanderbilt rallied to a victory over Northern Illinois.

Swann, making his third appearance and first career start, engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit as the Commodores (3-1) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and the four scores.

Northern Illinois (1-2) suffered its second consecutive loss as starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi left the game in the second quarter with an unspecified injury.





SATURDAY’S GAMES

Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27

Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Penn State 41, Auburn 12

Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0

Vanderbilt 38, Northern Illinois 28

Alabama 63, La.-Monroe 7

LSU 31, Mississippi State 16

Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Florida 31, South Florida 28

Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

All times Central

Missouri at Auburn, 11 a.m.

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, noon

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Charlotte at S. Carolina, 6:30 p.m.





Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is pushed out at the one-yard line by South Carolina linebacker Brad Johnson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)



Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signals the other way reacting to his defense stopping South Carolina on a fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)



Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) congratulates quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)



South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a successful fake punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers gets a hoist in the endzone by offensive lineman Amarius Mims after scoring his second touchdown of the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina running back Juju McDowell during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is happy about a first down conversion during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

