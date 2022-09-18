CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas women win Stampede

University of Arkansas senior Katie McCune finished first at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday in Joplin, Mo., to lead the Razorbacks to the team title.

McCune, a transfer from Drury College, ran the 5,000 meters course in 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds.

Arkansas won with 34 points with Pittsburg (Kan.) State second in the 25-team field with 91.

Razorbacks senior Gracie Hyde was third in 17:04.4. Also scoring for Arkansas were junior Nyah Hernandez (fifth in 17:05.1), junior Adeotte Vaughan (ninth in 17:18.3) and freshman Mary Ellen Eudaly (18th in 17:40.9).

— Bob Holt

Arkansas State claims two titles

Arkansas State swept the competition at the Rhodes Invitational on Saturday at Shelby Farms Park.

The ASU men had all five scorers inside the top five en route to scoring the minimum of 15 points, while the women had all five scorers finish inside the top nine for a total of 29 points. Six total runners earned collegiate-best marks, while one also registered a season-best time.

Sophomore Jacob Pyeatt captured the individual crown in the men’s 8K, finishing in a collegiate-best 25 minutes, 43.7 seconds, while runner-up sophomore Dawson Mayberry followed less than a second later in 25:44.4. Sophomore Rylan Brown was third in 25:52.4 In the women’s 5K, junior Jaybe Shufelberger earned a runner-up result with a time of 18:22.1 in her Red Wolves debut. Freshman Ann-Marie Braese placed third in a career-best 18:34.7.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOCCER

Texas State holds off ASU women in Sun Belt opener

Texas State scored twice in the opening 20 minutes Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Park in San Marcos, Texas, edging Arkansas State 2-1 in the teams’ opening Sun Belt Conference matchup.

The Red Wolves (2-4-2, 0-1-0) controlled the game early but were unable to score until Tara Lea got her second goal of the season in the 78th minute to pull ASU back within 2-1.

The Red Wolves outshot the Bobcats (7-1-1, 1-0-0) 13-10 and logged 11 shots on goal to Texas State’s six.

— Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

UALR falls to Memphis at Bluff City Showdown

Memphis (10-3) swept the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to cap the Bluff City Showdown at the Larry O. Finch Center in Memphis.

The Trojans (3-9) got a career day from freshman Gabrielle Spankus — she finished with seven kills and three blocks — but were unable to get within three points in any set, losing 25-17, 25-17 and 25-21.

— Mitchell Gladstone

ASU drops three matches at SFA Invitational

Despite leading for much of the second and third sets Saturday, Arkansas State (5-7) was unable to knock off Stephen F. Austin (12-1), going 0 for 3 in its matches during the SFA Invitational at Shelton Gym in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Red Wolves lost 3-1 against both Eastern Washington and Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday before the Ladyjacks swept ASU in the finale. Macey Putt logged 26 kills combined across the three defeats, adding to her team-leading 161 for the season.

— Mitchell Gladstone

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Razorbacks pick up victory in Little Rock

Arkansas kicked off its season with a victory at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the even included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College and the Harding University Club Swim Team.

The Razorbacks totaled 13 wins in the Arkansas Invite with senior Regan Caufield sweeping the dive events by getting victories in the 1-meter and 3-meter. Senior Luciana Thomas also claimed multiple wins, taking the 500 freestyle and 200 medley relay.

In total, Arkansas swept the podium in six events and placed first in the 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services