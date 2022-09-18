Suspect in slaying in LR surrenders

The suspect in a Saturday morning homicide surrendered to Little Rock police later in the day, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Stephon Dillard, 27, of Little Rock is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of a man who arrived at Baptist Health around 4 a.m. Saturday and later died of his injuries.

Police believe the incident happened in the 1300 block of John Barrow Road, but they have yet to identify the victim because his next of kin have yet to be notified. The man's cause of death had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.