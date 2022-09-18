We’re here to cover ‘Our Kids’

It was almost dark on that April spring day in 1999 when a loaded U-Haul truck and my five-member family crossed the Garrison Avenue bridge into downtown Fort Smith.

I'd been to Fort Smith on several occasions when my former newspaper company Donrey Media hosted conferences. But those times were only brief trips of a few days. This time, the drive into the historic downtown was a committed move into a new state. This was for the long haul.

I spent four-plus great years as the sports editor of the newspaper in Fort Smith. Relationships built then remain today with coaches like Eric Burnett and Dale Harpenau. I could spend hours listening to Billy Joe Releford talk about his days as a player and a coach at Northside, or catching up with Jerry Glidewell about the Boys & Girls Club. I coached a baseball team there for four years and still remain in close contact with several of my former O'Hern Law kids.

The River Valley is a special place. As one of my former reporters there used to say, the folks here are salt-of-the-earth. And that is spot-on.

And that is why I am so excited that my media company is allowing me and my staff to expand our sports coverage into the River Valley starting today. It's personal for me because of the relationships we built 23 years ago, those ties that continue to hold.

A little over a year ago, my longtime friend Leland Barclay approached me with a plan to join our team. It took about a nanosecond to welcome him. Leland, the guru of prep sports and the Sultan of Stats as I call him, will now have the opportunity to do even more sports coverage for the athletes in the River Valley with the expansion of our sports coverage in the Sunday River Valley Democrat-Gazette.

Even more exciting, I was able to get Kevin Taylor to take over the small colleges beat, where he will write each week on River Valley kids who are excelling collegiately. Kevin does an amazing job tracking these athletes far and wide and his report will be a staple of the Sunday RVDG section.

But perhaps the area I'm most excited about is that our coverage of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith sports programs is about to go through the roof. Harold McIlvain, who has been a major asset to us in the River Valley for several years, will be the beat reporter for UAFS sports. Each week he will have coverage of UAFS in the Sunday section, and will also cover live events at the university on a regular basis for the NWA sports section.

We have a motto in our sports department that we've used when talking about athletes from across the region -- they are Our Kids. Current and former players like Jaylin Williams or Eli Drinkwitz are Our Kids. They are us. They are hometown kids who we will always want to see excel on the field, in the classroom or in whatever endeavor they choose.

The same goes for Natalie Throneberry. Long before she was the uber-successful coach at Southside, she was a star player. She's one of ours and will always be. Jersey Wolfenbarger, she's one of ours. Adam Daly flipping pizza in Alma? Yep, one of ours. Kodi Burns coaching receivers for the New Orleans Saints? Also one of ours. Mark Hutson over at Sallisaw? Yessir, also one of us.

That's what we want to be for you. We want to be your source of news for Our Kids.

Coaches, we are here for you. Let us know what's happening with Our Kids. You are us and we are you.

Together.