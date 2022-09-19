Active covid cases in state down to 8,737

Arkansas' active covid-19 cases declined while hospitalizations slightly increased Sunday, according to data from the health department.

As of Sunday, 946,305 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. That number increased by 191 Sunday. It was the lowest reported number of new cases for any day since 165 new cases reported July 3 -- when testing was down for the Independence Day weekend.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 692, which is down from last Sunday's average of 722.

There have been 925,327 covid-19 recoveries in the state since the start of the pandemic. Data showed there have been 7,348 recoveries reported over the past week.

Active cases declined by 224 Sunday for a total of 8,737. This is down 2,539 from last week's reported 11,276.

Hospitalizations increased by eight from Saturday, bringing the total number to 272. According to data, Sunday's numbers are up by nine from last week's 263. The total number of hospitalizations has ranged from 258 to 286 over the past week.

The number of intensive care unit patients increased by five for a total of 47, which is up one from last Sunday's 46.

One person was put on a ventilator Sunday, bringing the total to 18. According to data, the total number of Arkansans on ventilators has ranged from 14 to 18 over the past week.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 11,993 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic. This number is up by 32 from last week's 11,961.

The total number of people fully vaccinated was 1,664,567 as of Sunday. There were 2,271 full vaccinations reported over the past week.

There have been 837,270 booster shots administered in the state. According to the health department, 9,086 booster shots have been given over the past week.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 32 covid-19 cases Sunday. Jefferson and Benton tied with 13, and Craighead followed with 12.

Data showed 48 counties reported at least one covid case and 24 counties reported zero new cases Sunday.