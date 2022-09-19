Sections
ASU summer ‘22 includes residents

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:14 a.m.
The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro announced the summer 2022 graduates honored at commencement Aug. 12.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated as Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include:

Pine Bluff: Olivia Kristen Staton, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy;

Pine Bluff: Nicholas T. Brock, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Pine Bluff: Stephanie Anne Vega, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

White Hall: Nathan M. Sullivan, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

White Hall: Henley Rhea Tucker, Associate of Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Star City: Randy Carl Kelley, Master of Science, Media Management;

DeWitt: Taylor Christopher Koen, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science;

DeWitt: Karli Ann Rieves, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude;

DeWitt: Caitlyn A. Baker, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic;

DeWitt: Kyla M. Patterson, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate, Adv Medical Imaging and Therapy;

Stuttgart: Erin Briley Carlin, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route;

Hermitage: McKenzie P. Lewis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Warren: Courtney Symone Atkins, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Warren: Abigail Clarisa Torres, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences;

Rison: Peyton L. Penland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Fordyce: Jacklyn R. Raney, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative;

Fordyce: Brian B. Sledge, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;

Dumas: Kaylee N. Eifling, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

McGehee: Madysen Alaya Jackson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

McGehee: Clayton William Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Technology;

Monticello: Ashlen Nicole McRae, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy;

Monticello: Dylan C. Mcclain, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration;

Sheridan: Loren Michelle Newberry, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction.

