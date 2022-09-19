ASU summer ‘22 includes residents

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro announced the summer 2022 graduates honored at commencement Aug. 12.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated as Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include:

Pine Bluff: Olivia Kristen Staton, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy;

Pine Bluff: Nicholas T. Brock, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Pine Bluff: Stephanie Anne Vega, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

White Hall: Nathan M. Sullivan, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

White Hall: Henley Rhea Tucker, Associate of Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Star City: Randy Carl Kelley, Master of Science, Media Management;

DeWitt: Taylor Christopher Koen, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science;

DeWitt: Karli Ann Rieves, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude;

DeWitt: Caitlyn A. Baker, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic;

DeWitt: Kyla M. Patterson, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate, Adv Medical Imaging and Therapy;

Stuttgart: Erin Briley Carlin, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route;

Hermitage: McKenzie P. Lewis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Warren: Courtney Symone Atkins, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Warren: Abigail Clarisa Torres, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences;

Rison: Peyton L. Penland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Fordyce: Jacklyn R. Raney, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative;

Fordyce: Brian B. Sledge, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;

Dumas: Kaylee N. Eifling, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

McGehee: Madysen Alaya Jackson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

McGehee: Clayton William Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Technology;

Monticello: Ashlen Nicole McRae, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy;

Monticello: Dylan C. Mcclain, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration;

Sheridan: Loren Michelle Newberry, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction.