Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 8

Luke Stephen Barlow, 25, and Lexie Elizabeth Barclay, 24, both of Dallas, Texas

Jeremy Cruz, 28, Rogers, and Jaden Juliane Wamstad, 27, Pea Ridge

John Scott Earl, 56, Rogers, and Traci Dawn Notarnicola, 51, Seligman, Mo.

Jorge Victor Gamboa, 29, and Ena Philin Serion Beleno, 27, both of Chino Hills, Calif.

Joshua Wayne Gilmore, 36, Bentonville, and Brittany Grace Phillips, 36, Siloam Springs

Gabriel Gomez Jimenez, 73, Lynwood, Calif., and Magdalena Lomeli Arias, 59, Rogers

Alexander William Jantsch, 30, and Kate Elizabeth Huntrods, 31, both of Rogers

Vincent Walden McCullough, 32, and Erica Christina Judah, 30, both of Bentonville

Jose Elmer Menendez, 23, and Glenda Marisol Polanco Oliva, 30, both of Rogers

Joshua Wesley Stephenson, 47, and Elizabeth Ashley Weaver, 41, both of Burleson, Texas

Sept. 9

Timothy William Clarke , 27, and Laikyn Brooke Hadaway, 28, both of Rogers

Connor Blain Erskine, 24, Springdale, and Meredith Avery Harris, 23, Rogers

Carlos Eduardo Gonzales, 23, and Cathy Janet Luna, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Ernesto Hidrogo Jimenez, 48, and Patricia Elizabeth Quintanilla Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers

Cody Alan Isgrigg, 23, and Cassidy Ilene Thomas, 23, both of Rogers

Dylan Samir Sidani, 23, and Ashlyn Paige Gann, 23, both of Springdale

Kadesh Lael Speed, 22, and Ciara Rose Smith, 19, both of Fayetteville

James Floyd Suggs Jr, 48, and Holly Ann Roney, 41, both of Rogers

Johnathon Hau Tran, 32, and Kaily Alissa Norris, 37, both of Rogers

Chase Quentin Trost, 31, and Morgan Blaine Freeman, 31, both of Lowell

Brenden Nathaniel Whittenburg, 28, and Leslie Victoria Dunmire, 28, both of Roeland Park, Kan.

Jimmy Dale Wiley, 28, and Stacie Marie Luethje, 29, both of Westville, Okla.

Sept. 12

Levi Jacob Adams, 25, and Kayley Ann Baumhover, 23, both of Joplin, Mo.

Pablo Ayala Padilla, 41, and Luz Elena Piña Soto, 43, both of Rogers

Jorge Alexander Carabantes, 29, and Mitzi Guadalupe Almaraz, 24, both of Rogers

Louis Wayne Casebolt, 45, and Jennifer Marquita Doyle, 42, both of Fayetteville

Alexi Castro Acosta, 28, and Francis Lizeth Caceres, 27, both of Watts, Okla.

Dane Patrick Clark, 29, and Alivia Dominique Broadway, 27, both of Lowell

William Michael Fain, 36, and Danae Sheree Green, 32, both of Centerton

Eric Christopher George, 38, and Patricia Juarez, 35, both of Centerton

Noah Dalton Griffin, 24, and Reanna Mercy Stephens, 22, both of Bluffton, S.C.

Logan Riley Martin, 18, Rogers, and Kleo Nevaeh Tarlton, 18, Garfield

Jacob Charles Miller, 27, and Kayla Marie Christianson, 31, both of Bella Vista

Esvin Ramos Juarez, 33, and Maiclin Betzaida Najera Alcantara, 26, both of Rogers

Vilasack Rattanavong, 50, and Rebecca Raquel Fuentez, 47, both of Bentonville

Benjamin Paul Rawlings, 37, and Jessica Leanne Turley, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jose Eliseo Rodriguez Hernandez, 41, and Leticia Maria Juarez Malpica, 38, both of Rogers

Terry Leon Taylor, 58, and Dulce Maria Osorio Guillermo, 53, both of Atkins

Zhangyu Wang, 28, and Bijun Zho 28, both of Bentonville

Joshua Lee Williford Defuniak, and Kaylee Ann Regan Defuniak, 22, both of Springs, Fla.

Sept. 13

Marcus Henry Allison, 18, Fort Scott, Kan., and Joy Rachel Nichols, 20, Moundville, Mo.

Edgar Amador Rivera, 34, Rogers, and Maria Milagros Grana Rodriguez, 40, Lowell

Guillermo Casillas, 34, Inglewood, Calif., and Camron Yen Davis, 23, Bella Vista

Steven William Harrington, 51, Westville, Okla., and Melanie Sue Stilley, 53, Kansas, Okla.

Jayme Ray Hestermann, 37, and Leigh Hazel Rennie, 41, both of Siloam Springs

Shawn Michael Wortman, 48, and Ashley Annette Dennett, 38, both of Bentonville

Sept. 14

Russell Bryan Choate, 45, and Alayne Kathleen Horton, 31, both of Bentonville

Humberto Romualdo Diaz Nila, 33, and Dominque Sara-Mariah Garcia, 37, both of Rogers

Charles Herbert Grady, 36, and Jillian Christine Conrad, 31, both of Bentonville

Richard James McCann Jr, 31, and Samantha Delavon Herrold, 25, both of Centerton

Elijah James Smith, 25, and Carley Isabel Chicas, 24, both of Berryville

Victoria Evelynn Rose Thompson, 27, and Kylie Grace Wilson, 25, both of Rogers

Humberto Vaca, 37, and Natalie Monique Hernandez, 36, both of Bentonville

Meleah Elizabeth Whitehead, 24, Anna Marie Gretzmier, 25, both of Springdale