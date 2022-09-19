Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 8
Luke Stephen Barlow, 25, and Lexie Elizabeth Barclay, 24, both of Dallas, Texas
Jeremy Cruz, 28, Rogers, and Jaden Juliane Wamstad, 27, Pea Ridge
John Scott Earl, 56, Rogers, and Traci Dawn Notarnicola, 51, Seligman, Mo.
Jorge Victor Gamboa, 29, and Ena Philin Serion Beleno, 27, both of Chino Hills, Calif.
Joshua Wayne Gilmore, 36, Bentonville, and Brittany Grace Phillips, 36, Siloam Springs
Gabriel Gomez Jimenez, 73, Lynwood, Calif., and Magdalena Lomeli Arias, 59, Rogers
Alexander William Jantsch, 30, and Kate Elizabeth Huntrods, 31, both of Rogers
Vincent Walden McCullough, 32, and Erica Christina Judah, 30, both of Bentonville
Jose Elmer Menendez, 23, and Glenda Marisol Polanco Oliva, 30, both of Rogers
Joshua Wesley Stephenson, 47, and Elizabeth Ashley Weaver, 41, both of Burleson, Texas
Sept. 9
Timothy William Clarke , 27, and Laikyn Brooke Hadaway, 28, both of Rogers
Connor Blain Erskine, 24, Springdale, and Meredith Avery Harris, 23, Rogers
Carlos Eduardo Gonzales, 23, and Cathy Janet Luna, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Ernesto Hidrogo Jimenez, 48, and Patricia Elizabeth Quintanilla Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers
Cody Alan Isgrigg, 23, and Cassidy Ilene Thomas, 23, both of Rogers
Dylan Samir Sidani, 23, and Ashlyn Paige Gann, 23, both of Springdale
Kadesh Lael Speed, 22, and Ciara Rose Smith, 19, both of Fayetteville
James Floyd Suggs Jr, 48, and Holly Ann Roney, 41, both of Rogers
Johnathon Hau Tran, 32, and Kaily Alissa Norris, 37, both of Rogers
Chase Quentin Trost, 31, and Morgan Blaine Freeman, 31, both of Lowell
Brenden Nathaniel Whittenburg, 28, and Leslie Victoria Dunmire, 28, both of Roeland Park, Kan.
Jimmy Dale Wiley, 28, and Stacie Marie Luethje, 29, both of Westville, Okla.
Sept. 12
Levi Jacob Adams, 25, and Kayley Ann Baumhover, 23, both of Joplin, Mo.
Pablo Ayala Padilla, 41, and Luz Elena Piña Soto, 43, both of Rogers
Jorge Alexander Carabantes, 29, and Mitzi Guadalupe Almaraz, 24, both of Rogers
Louis Wayne Casebolt, 45, and Jennifer Marquita Doyle, 42, both of Fayetteville
Alexi Castro Acosta, 28, and Francis Lizeth Caceres, 27, both of Watts, Okla.
Dane Patrick Clark, 29, and Alivia Dominique Broadway, 27, both of Lowell
William Michael Fain, 36, and Danae Sheree Green, 32, both of Centerton
Eric Christopher George, 38, and Patricia Juarez, 35, both of Centerton
Noah Dalton Griffin, 24, and Reanna Mercy Stephens, 22, both of Bluffton, S.C.
Logan Riley Martin, 18, Rogers, and Kleo Nevaeh Tarlton, 18, Garfield
Jacob Charles Miller, 27, and Kayla Marie Christianson, 31, both of Bella Vista
Esvin Ramos Juarez, 33, and Maiclin Betzaida Najera Alcantara, 26, both of Rogers
Vilasack Rattanavong, 50, and Rebecca Raquel Fuentez, 47, both of Bentonville
Benjamin Paul Rawlings, 37, and Jessica Leanne Turley, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jose Eliseo Rodriguez Hernandez, 41, and Leticia Maria Juarez Malpica, 38, both of Rogers
Terry Leon Taylor, 58, and Dulce Maria Osorio Guillermo, 53, both of Atkins
Zhangyu Wang, 28, and Bijun Zho 28, both of Bentonville
Joshua Lee Williford Defuniak, and Kaylee Ann Regan Defuniak, 22, both of Springs, Fla.
Sept. 13
Marcus Henry Allison, 18, Fort Scott, Kan., and Joy Rachel Nichols, 20, Moundville, Mo.
Edgar Amador Rivera, 34, Rogers, and Maria Milagros Grana Rodriguez, 40, Lowell
Guillermo Casillas, 34, Inglewood, Calif., and Camron Yen Davis, 23, Bella Vista
Steven William Harrington, 51, Westville, Okla., and Melanie Sue Stilley, 53, Kansas, Okla.
Jayme Ray Hestermann, 37, and Leigh Hazel Rennie, 41, both of Siloam Springs
Shawn Michael Wortman, 48, and Ashley Annette Dennett, 38, both of Bentonville
Sept. 14
Russell Bryan Choate, 45, and Alayne Kathleen Horton, 31, both of Bentonville
Humberto Romualdo Diaz Nila, 33, and Dominque Sara-Mariah Garcia, 37, both of Rogers
Charles Herbert Grady, 36, and Jillian Christine Conrad, 31, both of Bentonville
Richard James McCann Jr, 31, and Samantha Delavon Herrold, 25, both of Centerton
Elijah James Smith, 25, and Carley Isabel Chicas, 24, both of Berryville
Victoria Evelynn Rose Thompson, 27, and Kylie Grace Wilson, 25, both of Rogers
Humberto Vaca, 37, and Natalie Monique Hernandez, 36, both of Bentonville
Meleah Elizabeth Whitehead, 24, Anna Marie Gretzmier, 25, both of Springdale