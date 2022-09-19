Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 6

Angelino's Italian Restaurant

2001 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Progress has been noted, however, the wall behind the three-compartment sink is visibly dirty. Corner wall by the pizza oven is visibly dirty, and bottom of walls in different areas visibly dirty.

Cafe USA

426 Towne Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Tartar sauce in the prep table at 58 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Freezer has a buildup of ice. No retail food permit posted.

Casa Chapina Restaurant

1951 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. Cooked carne, pollo, and tripe being held at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The underside of the bottom shelves used for storage above food preparation area is not finished completely. Water dripping from the unit in the walk in cooler. There is a container under the dripping area to catch the water.

Domino's

2075 E. Main St., Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge does not know where the test strips are to check sanitizer concentration nor does he know who is responsible to check the sanitizer concentrations. Excessive ice buildup around the right side of the cooling unit in the pizza prep table. Unit appears to still be holding food at the correct temperature, however when the unit goes into defrost mode it is possible the water from the melting ice could contaminate food below. Permit posted but expired. Post current permit.

Harps Food Store

404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several cans on the retail shelves and in discount bin were dented on the seal. Ice is not properly labeled.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Two containers of garlic in oil mixture (commercially packaged) stated "refrigerate after opening" stored on a counter at 72 degrees. Bleach water mixture used on cutting board was over 200 ppm chlorine. Spray bottles of bleach water and other cleaning liquids were not labeled with what they contain. Dead flies on fly strip located above food. Two bags of onions stored on walk-in cooler floor.

Noncritical violations: Outside of ice machine had an accumulation of a black residue.

Taco Time Food-Mobile

20222 U.S. 62, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The new prep table and refrigerator were not plugged in at time of opening inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and a refrigerator thermometer.

Sept. 7

Connie's Day Care

2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired June 30,2022.

Flying Fish

110 Midtown Shopping Center, Bentonville

Critical violations: Top of ice machine (where ice is dispensed) has an accumulation of grime. Dish machine at 25 ppm chlorine. Menu does not indicate what items on the menu are served raw. Multiple dirty wiping cloths stored directly on food prep surfaces.

Noncritical violations: Light bulbs lack shielding over grill area. Employees items stored on shelves for food storage.

Gear Garden

700 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The test strips are for chlorine and do not match the sanitizer.

Gratitude Partners

200 Townsend Way Pea Ridge

Critical violations: A box and cartons of raw shell eggs, raw bacon and raw sausage stored over read- to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Quiche/egg pie was vacuum packaged on the food truck. Discontinue reduced oxygen packaging on the food truck.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sliced cucumber (45 degrees) and crab (44 degrees) over 41 degrees in front cold hold unit. Crab salad prepared yesterday morning was not date marked in walk-in cooler. Menu indicates what foods are cooked and not what food items are raw.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling has an accumulation of dust.

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Marinara is at 120 degrees. Person in charge said the unit is supposed to be on high, but it was on medium. Repeat violation. Cottage cheese, potato salad, ham on the salad bar are at 44 degrees, (not all foods on salad bar are TCS foods so temperatures not checked). Maintain food at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Follow-up inspection only. New manager has until 10/25/22 to comply with the certified food manager requirements. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints, that are designed and worn to effectively keep hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Floor under the pizza prep table and area is visibly dirty. Clean under the prep tables daily. Repeat violation. Food debris on the interior of the sandwich prep table and in the pizza prep table. Repeat violation. Gasket in the drive-through cooler is torn and no longer in good condition. Repeat violation. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Ceiling tiles next to the exhaust hood are peeling. Area is close to the food assembly area. Repeat violation. Hole in the wall by the dough sheeter table. Repeat violation.

Southside Elementary School

200 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the small freezer and ice buildup around the big freezer door. Repeat violation. Floor finish is peeling around the drain under the dish machine. Repeat violation.

Sept. 8

Arby's

3929 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No bodily fluid discharge event cleanup procedures available for employees.

Noncritical violations: None

Center Point Convenience Store

1675 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: The water is turned off to the handwashing sink in the kitchen due to a leak. Grab and go sandwiches were not date marked in the display case.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several cans of food were past the expiration date on retail shelving. Corn dogs at 131 degrees in the front hot case and pizza at 131 degrees in the back hot case. Ice bagged at the facility did not have a label. The freezer has a buildup of ice on the floor.

Long John Silver's

525 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area on the back of the hot holding bin and the area behind the fryers have an accumulation of food and grease. Repeat violation. Missing tiles along the wall at the mop sink. Repeat violation.

Rib Crib BBQ

1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Food debris on the dishes and a buildup of debris on the scoops in the ice cream well.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer in the red sanitizer bucket. No test strips. The facility has changed ownership and must apply for an updated permit.

Siloam Springs Middle School

600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation ice buildup in the walk-in freezer.

Walnut Farm Montessori School

4208 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No heat test strips or irreversible heat measuring plate.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 6 -- Harps - Deli & Bakery, 404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista; Outback Steakhouse, 4509 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Sept. 8 -- Bentonville Public Schools, 8579 W. Ford Springs Road, Bentonville

Sept. 9 -- Braum's Ice Cream, 1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Granny's Simple Blessings, 408 Main St. N.W., Gravette