Bills host Titans in MNF tilt

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen feigned ignorance when asked if he winced while watching video of him getting stuffed on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of a loss to Tennessee last year.

"What fourth-down play?" Allen said, shrugging his shoulders before winking to let on he knew exactly the play being referenced.

As Buffalo prepares to face the Titans tonight, no one has forgotten the teams' last meeting.

Down 34-31, the Bills marched 79 yards and faced fourth-and-1 at the Titans 3 with 22 seconds remaining. A combination of Allen's foot slipping and Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons blowing up the left side of the Bills line led to the quarterback being stopped for no gain.

"I'm just kidding," Allen said. "And yeah, you don't need to watch that one."

The loss sent Buffalo into a midseason tailspin. The Bills dropped five of eight before rallying to win their second consecutive AFC East title. Meanwhile, the Titans' victory helped propel them to the AFC's top seed.

The play was also the latest in a series of memorable moments between the two American Football League charter members and non-division AFC rivals, who are set to meet for a fifth consecutive season and third straight in prime time.

The Titans have motivation of their own following a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants. Tennessee squandered a seven-point lead in the final two minutes and Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt as the clock expired.

"We left a lot of meat on the bone running the football," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said.

The Bills are riding high entering their home opener, coming off a 31-10 season-opening rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The sting of last year's defeat plus the familiarity of the Titans is keeping the Bills grounded.

"They've given us problems for the last couple of years, and we all know what happened last week," Allen said. "They're going to be a motivated team coming into our stadium."